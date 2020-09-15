Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. Announces Change Of Its Trading Symbol

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that its trading symbol on the OTC Pink Sheets has changed from "WISH" to "IWSH." Trading under the new ticker symbol began at market opening on September 15, 2020 and no action is required from the current shareholders in relation to the change of the trading symbol.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," and similar terms or variations of such terms. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information on these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. You are urged to consider all such risks and uncertainties. In light of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to, and do not plan to, update any such forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006262/en/