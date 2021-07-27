WRFX Decommissioned And ASTA Launched

PRESCOTT, Ariz., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTRA VEDA CORPORATION Chairman and CEO Mick Davis announced today that the Company has received confirmation that FINRA no longer acknowledges WorldFlix, Inc.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTRA VEDA CORPORATIONChairman and CEO Mick Davis announced today that the Company has received confirmation that FINRA no longer acknowledges WorldFlix, Inc. and recognizes Astra Veda Corporation with a newly assigned ticker symbol ASTA.

Don't Lie, Don't Cheat, Don't Steal. Cheaters don't win the long game.

Mick thundered, "With this new symbol, Astra can finally begin to cast off the shadows of the past. Earnestly Davis stated, "We carry forward one important lesson from the ashes of WRFX. Cheaters don't win the long game. Don't Lie, Don't Cheat, Don't Steal. Short term gains are often empty trophies. We forgive but will not forget and consequences still remain".

The former CEO and his Board of Directors sold unregistered securities to nearly a dozen unaccredited investors. Making them whole is a next priority as well as resolving the last disputed debits with two parties. We are determined to be fair and reasonable with everyone and close the final page of the WRFX story.

Astra is comprised of a global team of combat tested veterans, dedicated professionals, family, trusted advisors, public supporters, and a small group of devoted preferred investors. We dedicated over 24 months of effort to preserve and reinvent this Company so even the smallest investor from 2006 has a fair win. We are grateful and blessed for the opportunity to make things right for everyone.

In Shakespeare's, The Tempest, he said, "what is past, is prologue". Well, you haven't seen anything yet, we are just getting started". Current efforts in earnest are Paranotek's development of the Punchzee™ platform and Parano Encryption Protocol and Ballistic Barrier Products manufacturing and distribution of Bullet Barrier™ window coverings to numerous prospects. There's more to share after we get current with OTC Markets.

We are taking measures to construct our company to be worthy of the market's confidence. We will meet the Rule 15c-211 amendments with updated OTC disclosures as our next step and codify our business processes, so our disclosures are PCAOB auditable within 18 months.

By achieving this level of transparency, our roadmap to uplist to the OTCQB "Venture Market," is certain. Our long-term objective is to become qualified to uplist to the NASDAQ marketplace as we increase revenues through our maturing operating companies.

The entire leadership team is excited for the future of Astra Veda Corporation, and we will update shareholders through traditional media outlets and OTC Markets platforms.

services@astra-veda.com

