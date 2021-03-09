WRAP To Participate In D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) ("WRAP" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that it will participate in the 4 th Annual D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference being held virtually. Tom Smith, CEO, is presenting at the conference on Thursday, March 11 th at 2:45 pm ET. The fireside chat format will be hosted by D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.

Investors interested in listening to this virtual presentation may reach out to your D.A. Davidson salesperson for details on the event.

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

