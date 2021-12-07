WPUR To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference On December 8, 2021

WaterPure International, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) (the "Company"), in the business of innovating sustainable water and electricity management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presented on December 8, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Sean Mathis in real-time.

Mr. Mathis will be joined by new board member, Dr. Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) and the two will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Mathis and Mr. Torno will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

WPUR will be presenting at 12:30 Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth ConferenceThe Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

