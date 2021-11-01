WPUR Drills For Water In Sub Sahara Africa As Company Pursues $263 Billion Renewable Water Market

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today confirmed that tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 2 nd, the company will launch its new website and present the company's updated business plan implemented earlier this year to continue in developing clean water operations. The presentation will include details on the company's first pilot project fully developed and now in operation to include a short video of the company drilling for and striking water in the development of a well to support a dairy operation in Sub Sahara Africa.

The renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 anticipated to grow to $500 billion by 2028.

The company has recently updated its public disclosures with OTC Markets.

The company expects to make a water related intellectual property acquisition prior to the end of the year.

The company has been in discussions with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) about developing an emergency water reserve solution for disaster relief events in developing economic regions.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. Contact:Sean Mathis info@wpurinc.com 972-918-5256