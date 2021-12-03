WPUR Announces Engaging Into ALYI Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced Dr. Randell Torno, the current CEO of Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) has joined the company's Board of Directors in conjunction with a series of agreements advancing WPUR's recently updated business focus.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

WPUR is concentrating business development efforts first in Africa, where it intends to pilot water and electric management technologies and scale piloted solutions for global expansion.

WPUR has recently announced two pending acquisitions - one of a water technology asset, and one of electric technology asset. The acquisitions are anticipated to be complete by the end of December.

WPUR today announces completing the acquisition of a company operating in East Africa, East African Development Partners (EADP). EADP brings existing contracts and relationships in East Africa that will contribute to WPUR's business development focus in Africa. Dr Torno is the majority shareholder of EADP and joins the WPUR Board of Directors in conjunction with the acquisition.

WPUR also anticipates working with ALYI in conjunction with ALYI's development of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem.

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, not just the manufacturing of EVs.

ALYI's EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely to be viable solutions everywhere else in the world, and ALYI does plans to expand globally.

In a move to accelerate ALYI's EV Ecosystems expansion, ALYI's cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) will now be developing direct investment partnerships with ALYI EV Ecosystem partners. WPUR is in discussions with RVLT now.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

