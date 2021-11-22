WPUR Adds Sustainable Cryptocurrency Mining To Electric Utility Offerings

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company will introduce a sustainable cryptocurrency mining initiative to its portfolio of electric utility offerings.

WPUR recently updated its decade old clean water operations and begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

WPUR also recently announced its expansion into the electric utilities sector with a focus on bringing high-tech solutions to the EV charging sector.

Now WPUR will add sustainable cryptocurrency mining solutions to its electric utilities focus.

The environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining is becoming more apparent. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was recently quoted in Cointelegraph :

"Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels, and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment."

Leafscore reported, "There's been a lot of attention on Bitcoin's shocking environmental impact in recent months, and while efforts are being made to minimize the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency, some investors are jumping ship in favor of greener options."

WPUR will expand its focus in East Africa by adding the sustainable cryptocurrency mining offering. Africa currently has one of the smallest bitcoin hash rates. This is due largely to the high cost of electricity and equipment. This low hash rate is an opportunity.

Instead of replacing existing energy production and computing equipment solutions with more efficient and sustainable solutions, WPUR has the opportunity to launch fresh, clean, green mining operations.

WPUR is forecasting a recurring revenue model to begin generating and rapidly expanding revenue next year in 2022 by providing services in the electric utilities sector with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) charging and sustainable cryptocurrency mining subsectors, and the water technology sector with combined market values over $100 billion.

WPUR plans to trial, refine, and scale solutions for the water tech, EV charging and sustainable cryptocurrency mining markets to take global.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/

