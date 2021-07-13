WPS Honored As One Of Nation's Most Trusted Energy Companies

GREEN BAY, Wisc., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is being recognized as one of the nation's top energy companies for exceptional customer service and communication.

GREEN BAY, Wisc., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is being recognized as one of the nation's top energy companies for exceptional customer service and communication. WPS has been named a 2021 Most Trusted Utility Brand in a nationwide study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm.

WPS received the Most Trusted Utility Brand honor, in part, because of its efforts to connect with and assist its customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing affordable, reliable and clean energy during the pandemic, the company worked with customers on flexible payment arrangements and enhanced digital services. WPS also supported communities through donations to front-line relief efforts.

WPS finished with the second-highest score in the country among combined electric and natural gas companies.

"In a year of extraordinary challenges, our focus on providing reliable, world-class service never wavered," said Tom Metcalfe, president — WPS. "We are grateful to serve our customers across northeast and north central Wisconsin every day."

WPS also was recognized in 2020 for its role as a co-owner of Two Creeks Solar Park, which was named as RENEW Wisconsin's Renewable Energy Project of the Year.

The Most Trusted Brand recognition from Escalent is based on the firm's Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The report evaluates energy companies in the areas of customer focus, community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation. More than 75,000 utility customers across 140 energy companies were surveyed as part of the study.

About Wisconsin Public ServiceWisconsin Public Service is a utility subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (WEC) - Get Report. The company serves approximately 450,000 electric and 336,000 natural gas customers in northeastern and north central Wisconsin. Visit wisconsinpublicservice.com.

