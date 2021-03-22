WPP Named A Leader In Commerce Services

WPP (NYSE: WPP) has been named a Leader among commerce services providers by Forrester Research, Inc.

The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Services, Q1 2021 evaluation ranks the 14 most significant commerce providers as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders or Challengers against their current offering, strategy and market presence. The report suggests that "companies seeking help with their commerce transformation should look for service providers that: offer a full set of services including commerce strategy and implementation… have expertise and capacity in their commerce platform - or headless architecture… [and that] focus on their industry region."

Following the rapid growth of ecommerce and the digitisation of services due to the pandemic, the demand for agile, full-service partners has increased from companies that require omnichannel expertise to support commerce transformation or to adapt existing business strategies around evolving customer needs.

The Forrester report states, "WPP leads with strategy and implementation as well as in Amazon and social selling." The report gave WPP full scores in the criteria of: global or multibusiness unit commerce architectures; emerging commerce touchpoint services; commerce experiences supporting services; privacy and compliance; programme management; vision; and partner ecosystem.

WPP employs 13,500 commerce services experts across the world, working for clients including Nike, Target and Unilever, across a range of sectors such as retail, consumer products and automotive. With large commerce presences in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, WPP has prioritised its integrated commerce offering, including social selling, Amazon marketplace strategy, and expanded into Latin America.

The Forrester report notes, "Compared with other providers we evaluated, WPP shows strength and higher client satisfaction in commerce strategy services, emerging commerce touchpoint services, commerce experiences supporting services, and programme management… WPP is a good fit for companies seeking a global omnichannel commerce partner with expertise in helping clients navigate and monetise emerging channel options."

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "WPP's strength and strategic capability in commerce has enabled our clients to change their business models at pace, sell online, and grow despite the challenging environment. We now work with 76 of our top 100 clients on ecommerce, and we believe the recognition of WPP as a leader in commerce services further strengthens our position as the global omnichannel partner of choice."

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer of WPP, said: "WPP designs, builds and manages client sites that handle more than $30 billion of online transactions annually, including $10 billion on Amazon and TMALL. With 13,500 commerce experts globally covering everything from commerce media to social commerce, commerce platform development, marketplace management and shopper marketing, brands recognise our strength as strategic partners who can help them navigate the complex commerce landscape."

WPP works in collaboration with its partners across all major commerce technology platforms including Adobe, Amazon, Alibaba, Salesforce, SAP, Shopify and Sitecore.

