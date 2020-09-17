Woz Enterprise Is Seeking Applicants For Technology Apprenticeships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woz Enterprise - a division of Woz U is seeking apprentices for one of the largest technology apprenticeship programs in the United States, registered and approved by the United States Department of Labor. This modern-day apprenticeship addresses the widening technology skills gap, trains Americans with day-one ready skills and places individuals in entry-level technology jobs with industry leaders.

"Particularly in technology fields, experience and real-world work skills can be as valuable as a traditional education," said Chris Coleman, President of Woz U. "With apprenticeship programs, individuals looking to start or advance their technology careers get both. They receive training and work experience simultaneously, working with leading technology services and consulting companies."

In today's uncertain labor market, the technology sector still provides a stable stream of jobs for people with the right skill set. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts job growth in computer occupations to be around 12 percent through 2028, more than twice the growth rate of all other career fields. Apprenticeships provide the opportunity for individuals looking to change or advance their career paths to get the appropriate training to do so, while still earning a salary.

Currently, Woz Enterprise is looking for apprentices in software application support and software application testing. Selected applicants will go through a program that teaches them to design, test, and support next-gen software systems, including business applications, enterprise software, middleware, and network control systems across a variety of industries such as finance, insurance, retail, healthcare, and government.

Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States and be willing to relocate. Individuals selected for the program will receive nine weeks of in-depth training, working on real-world projects, while receiving a salary. Upon completion of training, selected individuals will be offered employment as an apprentice, with ongoing mentorship during the first year, and eligibility to earn credit toward a bachelor's degree at a partner university.

Visit https://woz-u.com/enterprise/apprenticeship/ for more information on qualifications and to apply for an interview.

About Woz EnterpriseWoz is an Arizona-based digital learning eco-system designed to train, cultivate, and upgrade talent in technology fields to meet the workforce needs of today and the future. As a division of Woz U, Woz Enterprise helps recruit, retrain, and retain qualified employees with flexible, customizable, career-focused training content, with the option to white-label programs using our proprietary learning experience platform. With a curriculum that is updated every two weeks, we are empowering individuals in high-demand technology careers and helping to close the skills gap while adhering to global technology education and business standards. We help companies achieve their objectives by providing valuable technology training tools to upskill their workforce and ultimately grow their business.

