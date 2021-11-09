WOWorks Restaurants Gets Into The Holiday Giving Spirit With A $5 Bonus Gift Card For Every $25 Gift Card Purchase

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, has launched a $5 bonus gift card for every purchase of a $25 gift card during the holiday season. The deal is introduced to provide healthy and affordable meals to the community during the holidays and as a way to share delicious food with your loved ones.

Throughout November and December, all Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek guests will receive an additional $5 gift card with any gift card purchase of $25. Guests can purchase gift cards directly in-store at the restaurant. Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek have already launched this promotion while Frutta Bowls will begin theirs on November 15.

"It's the season of giving and we want to thank our loyal guests who continued to support us during these last few challenging years," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "We are excited to continue providing healthy options and giving our customers great deals during the holidays."

Following the holidays, guests will have a chance to use the bonus $5 gift card for a limited time in-person at the restaurant. The $5 bonus gift card for Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek can be redeemed between January 1 and February 28, 2022. The $5 bonus gift card for Frutta Bowls can be used between January 1 and March 31, 2022.

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has more than 240 locations across the United States and Canada. Saladworks alone grew by more than 39 units so far in 2021, entering markets such as Arizona, Massachusetts, and Nevada. Non-traditional presence within locations, such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2022, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. The Simple Greek currently has 20 locations, Frutta Bowls has 37 locations, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has 25, with aggressive growth expected for both Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.

For more information about WOWorks brands and each restaurant's Holiday Season Gift Card offers, visit www.saladworks.com, www.fruttabowls.com, www.eatgarbanzo.com, and www.thesimplegreek.com.

ABOUT WOWORKS: WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

