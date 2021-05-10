WOWorks Brands Give Guests A Healthy "Tax Break" With New Tax Day Promotion

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, WOWorks family of restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, are coming together to offer special menu items for just $5.17 all day to their guests on Tax Day. All four brands are blending together their flavorful common core menu items and offering a healthy and nutritious deal to fuel their guests on May 17.

Saladworks, the nation's leading create-your-own salad restaurant brand, will be offering any Wrap for only $5.17 to 'wrap' up tax filing duties on Tax Day. Frutta Bowls, the nation's fastest growing superfoods café, will 'toast' the end of tax season by offering any of its toasts for just $5.17. The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast casual Greek restaurants, will offer $5.17 on all its pitas. Lastly, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will offer one of its Handheld menu items for just $5.17 to help guests celebrate handling their taxes.

"We wanted to introduce these offers across our WOWorks family of brands to help our guests celebrate the end of tax season with a variety of nutritious and flavorful options," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks. "From wraps and pitas to gyros and toasts, now there is something for everyone to love about Tax Day. Our mission is to help our guests pursue their passions and live their best life. Providing these healthy "Tax Breaks" is just another way we want to be relevant during what has been an extraordinary year."

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has more than 215 locations across the United States. Saladworks alone grew by more than 40 units in 2020, entering markets such as Canada, California, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ohio, Florida and Indiana. Non-traditional presences like ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2021, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. The Simple Greek currently has 25 locations, Frutta Bowls has 34 locations, and Garbanzo has 24, with aggressive growth expected for both Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.

For more information about WOWorkss brands and each restaurant's Tax Day offers, visit www.saladworks.com, www.fruttabowls.com, www.eatgarbanzo.com, and www.thesimplegreek.com.

About WOWorks WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

