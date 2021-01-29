Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades Launches Apple And Cinnamon Menu Items

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) is here to warm up your winter. The gourmet lemonade stand is pleased to introduce three limited-time menu additions that on first bite, will feel like a warm blanket on a chilly day.

The Cinnamon Vanilla Cacao Coffee, Apple Spice Lemonade and Apple Cinnamon Flatbread Sandwich, will be available at all mainland locations through March 21, 2021.

You may have heard the popular saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." Well, inside of any Wow Wow restaurant they've put their own spin on it and are saying, "an Apple Spice Lemonade a day paired with an Apple Cinnamon Flatbread Sandwich keeps the boring flavors and bad meals away." And while Wow Wow cannot claim any healing properties to their products, they will surely will not be able to keep guests away with the three new delicious menu items.

The Cinnamon Vanilla Cacao Coffee is a warm blend of Kona coffee, coconut milk, cinnamon cacao sauce, and finished with vanilla syrup. The Apple Spice Lemonade is a crisp cup of sweet and cinnamon spiciness that combines the feeling of a hot summer day with a trip to the pumpkin patch - perfect for the doldrum days of February and March. The Apple Cinnamon Flatbread Sandwich is a delectable handheld with cinnamon maple almond butter, apple, cinnamon, maple syrup, and coconut chips.

"Apple and cinnamon are a classic flavor combination, and pairs exceptionally well with what we do best at Wow Wow: lemonades, coffee and healthy bites," said Tim Weiderhoft, chief executive officer of Wow Wow. "We are always looking to provide the best tasting, most unique food experiences to our guests and this continues that tradition."

For more information on Wow Wow, visit https://wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com/ .

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Maddie Rose, Fishman PR, mrose@fishmanpr.com , 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-wow-hawaiian-lemonades-launches-apple-and-cinnamon-menu-items-301217885.html

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade