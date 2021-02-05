Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Deal In Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its fresh, healthful menu items and focus on the environment, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring three gourmet lemonade stands to Reno and the surrounding communities.

Montella has signed a lease at the Ridgeview Plaza shopping center at 5150 Mae Ann Ave, Ste. 213, Reno, Nevada, 89523, and hopes to open the first of her three locations by Spring. Each new Wow Wow is expected to bring 35-60 new jobs to the area.

After 23 years as a stay-at-home mom of four, Reno franchisee Tina Montella is just a few years shy of becoming an empty nester. She recently began asking herself, "What am I going to do with my time next?" When Montella saw a friend post on social media that Wow Wow was looking to expand in Nevada, she was immediately intrigued. She spent her time in quarantine delving into the intricacies of the brand's menu items, marketing systems, operations, and the franchise industry as a whole.

"Here in Northern Nevada, we don't have a fresh, healthy, organic meal and snack option that could compare to Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade," said Montella. "Everyone is so busy with school, work, sports and more, and they need a healthy pick-me-up. That's what my three Wow Wow locations will provide to the local community. I look forward to offering mouthwatering lemonades, acai bowls, avocado toasts and other scrumptious options to Washoe County."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades - ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Reno locations open, Nevadans will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

"Tina has such a passion for providing delicious, healthy alternative food options for her community, especially the youth in her community, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our 'Ohana," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. " Reno is in for a real treat, and we can't wait to introduce fresh, tropical tastes of the Hawaiian Islands to northwest Nevada."

Montella and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Nevada and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades: Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Mandi Gualtieri, Fishman PR, agualtieri@fishmanpr.com or (805) 290-0266

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-wow-hawaiian-lemonade-announces-multi-unit-franchise-deal-in-reno-nevada-301222958.html

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade