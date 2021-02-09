WOW Media Set To Build Three More Iconic Digital Billboards In Inglewood, CA

The newest displays will directly surround The Forum, SoFi Stadium, and the Los Angeles Clippers Arena

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OOH digital advertising giant, WOW Media, is thrilled to announce that the company has signed a new long-term contract with the city of Inglewood to build three more of their state-of-the-art, 1200 square feet, full motion billboards. The additional locations will directly surround The Forum, the new SoFi Stadium, and the upcoming Los Angeles Clippers Arena.

Those who witness WOW's eye-opening digital displays are presented with brilliantly bright and colorful screens, powered more than 500 times the pixels in a 4K television. The iconic IMAX-style signs offer millions of weekly impressions, providing brands like Disney, Amazon and Netflix advanced ways to amplify their messaging.

Inglewood, the up-and-coming epicenter for L.A. entertainment and sports, has proven to be the perfect backdrop for WOW's game changing OOH business model.

"Public-private partnerships hold the key to future development, and no one knows that better than the city of Inglewood," explains WOW Founder & CEO Scott Krantz. "Six years ago, Inglewood was struggling financially and now, through a series of public-private partnerships, the city and its citizens are enjoying an economic boom. Our billboards are just one shining example of this huge success."

This latest development will bring the grand total of displays to 20, making WOW the largest full motion digital network in the country outside of Times Square.

Continuing to corner L.A.'s burgeoning sports and entertainment mecca, WOW already surrounds LAX and the 405 freeway, where they house the four largest and only digital billboards south of the San Fernando Valley.

About Scott Krantz Scott Krantz has dedicated 20+ years to the world of OOH advertising. In 1999, as the CEO of Mediacom Outdoor Advertising, Scott led the build-out of network of over 500 transit shelter displays located at prominent westside intersections. He then sold that sector of Mediacom and went on to campaign with top national brands such as Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Pepsi.

In 2012, Scott built the nation's largest college television network, implementing HD screens in over 400 Barnes & Noble stores.

Currently, Scott is the Founder & CEO of WOW Media, which he created in 2017.

