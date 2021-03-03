WOW! Business Announces Additional Support For Small Businesses During Pandemic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (WOW) - Get Report, a leading broadband services provider, today introduced Local Advantage, an advertising promotion offering new WOW! Business customers the opportunity to be included in WOW! Business commercials. This initiative helps WOW!'s small business customers gain exposure and reach potential customers, at no additional cost, particularly now while so many small businesses are struggling to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this offering, WOW! Business customers can be featured in a WOW!-produced commercial in the broadband provider's local markets. The spot is included on various television networks over a 12-week period. This is a new benefit for WOW! Business customers in addition to the company's already extensive list of broadband and voice data services.

"We are thrilled to be featured in WOW!'s Local Advantage promotion, the exposure has been great and increased our visibility in our community," said WOW! Business customer Ashley Marcum, Operations Manager at Panhandle Getaways and 13 Hub Lane . "We are even more impressed with the services and solutions that were provided to us by our WOW! Business representative. He listened to our needs in order to help the company's daily business operations run smoothly and more efficiently."

"We are committed to partnering with customers and the communities that they represent, especially during these times of great uncertainty," said Misty Jensen, VP of advertising sales at WOW!. "We are proud of our current WOW! Business solutions and we are eager to share Local Advantage with more of our customers to get them the exposure and recognition they deserve, something they might not have been able to do during these uncertain times. We are already receiving feedback about how this new promotion is a game-changer for customers and we fully expect to see a quick transition into future advertising partnerships."

Earlier this year, WOW! launched its Business Home Office Solution to help small businesses and teleworkers stay connected to the internet while working from home. WOW! Business also offers the add-on of a Hosted VoIP service, a low-cost phone solution that will allow businesses to meet their work from home needs without needing an on-site phone system.

For more information on WOW! Business products, pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & PhoneWOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for seven years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! BusinessWOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

