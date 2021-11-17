WOW! Announces New Scholarship Fund For Graduating Seniors At Newnan High Schools

NEWNAN, Ga., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (WOW) - Get WideOpenWest, Inc. Report, a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has developed a scholarship program for students at Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate high schools to help advance their college education. In total, WOW! will provide $13,500 for students headed to college or a trade school for the 2022 - 2023 academic year. Up to three students will be selected from each Newnan-area high school to be awarded the scholarship amount of $1,500 based on their applications.

WOW! recently joined the Newnan community as part of its transition from NuLink, one of the previous broadband providers in the area. As part of its renewed commitment to servicing the community, which also includes investing millions of dollars to upgrade its services in the area, WOW! is offering the scholarship to seniors in the area to help financially support the students' first year of college or trade school. To be considered for the scholarship, students will complete an application that will include an essay question, details around the student's community service involvement, and their GPA.

"Now that we are officially in Newnan as WOW!, it's so important to us to stand with and give back to this community that has persevered in light of so much this past year," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are pleased to establish this scholarship fund for graduating seniors. Whether it be used for books, a new laptop or a college course, we are grateful to contribute to these students' ongoing academic journeys."

Scholarship applications will be available on each high school's scholarship website between December and January and will be due in the spring. If additional help is needed, please reach out to your guidance counselor for more information. Winners will be announced during scholarship ceremonies in the spring.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

