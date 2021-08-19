Wounded Warrior Project To Call And Support 40,000 Afghanistan Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) is mounting a campaign to call and offer support to approximately 40,000 veterans of the Afghanistan War amid recent developments.

About 400 WWP teammates will be making calls to support warriors as they navigate the news. The WWP teammates will remind the warriors they're not alone and connect them and their families to resources, especially in mental health, during this time and into the future.

"We understand and acknowledge what's happening in Afghanistan may bring back some difficult memories and trigger strong feelings," said Jennifer Silva, WWP chief program officer. "Wounded Warrior Project is here for the warriors on the front line and for you — who have given so much for the Afghan people and each other."

WWP stands ready to provide comprehensive support through its many programs and services. The organization takes a comprehensive approach to mental health, meeting warriors and their families where they are in their recoveries. Through emotional support programs, adventure-based workshops, clinical care, and connection opportunities, warriors and their families can build the resilience they need to overcome mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and more.

Learn more about WWP's veteran mental health services.

During this challenging time, WWP is also working with other organizations in the veterans services and military service community to provide opportunities for connection and high-quality mental health support. The organization is additionally increasing the support available in its Resource Center.

WWP's Resource Center team is ready to help connect veterans with a suite of services and is available from 9 am to 9 pm ET Monday through Friday at 888.WWP.ALUM (997.2586). For those who are experiencing thoughts of suicide and need to talk confidentially with someone, the Veterans Crisis Line is also available every day, 24/7, at 1.800.273.8255. Press 1 upon calling. Veterans can also chat online or text 838255.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

