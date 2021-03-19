Wounded Warrior Project Testifies Before Congress In Support Of Women Veterans

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva testified yesterday before the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, Subcommittee on Health, sharing WWP's longstanding support of women...

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva testified yesterday before the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, Subcommittee on Health, sharing WWP's longstanding support of women warriors and its recommendations to Congress on how to better serve women veterans. Silva's testimony comes a week after the release of WWP's Women Warriors Initiative report, which represents a year of research into the experiences, challenges, and livelihoods of the women veterans WWP serves.

Read the testimony and a complete list of recommendations to Congress.

Silva highlighted WWP's support of key legislation and identified specific reforms needed to enhance the lives of women warriors.

Silva urged the subcommittee to focus on three pertinent issues:

Expanding access to health care for women veterans

Improving mental health and peer support opportunities for transitioning servicewomen

Ensuring compassionate, comprehensive care for military sexual trauma (MST) survivors

"In greater numbers than ever before, women veterans are stepping up to serve our country," Silva said. "We have a responsibility to ensure they have access to the benefits and services they've earned. Wounded Warrior Project is committed to working with the military and veteran community, as well as our leaders in Congress and the White House, to advocate for improved access and outcomes for women warriors across the nation."

Watch the congressional hearing here .

Women are one of the fastest growing demographics in military service and the veteran community and remain one of WWP's top legislative priorities during the 117th Congress. Learn more about WWP's legislative priorities and how we work with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-testifies-before-congress-in-support-of-women-veterans-301251170.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project