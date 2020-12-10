Wounded Warrior Project Supports McDonough Nomination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) congratulates Mr. Denis McDonough on his nomination as the 11 th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

If confirmed, WWP looks forward to working closely with Mr. McDonough. We will continue to be a resourceful and knowledgeable partner to the VA in providing the programs and services so essential to effective transition back into civilian life for our nation's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.

"Throughout his time as Deputy National Security Advisor and later as White House Chief of Staff, Mr. McDonough helped address complex issues facing military servicemembers, veterans, and their families, bringing a whole-of-government approach to issues facing the Department of Defense and VA," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Having spent time with Mr. McDonough in Afghanistan in 2009, and again in the Pentagon between 2013-2015, it's clear he cares deeply for this critical work."

