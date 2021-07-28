Wounded Warrior Project Supports Introduction Of Clothing Allowance Reform Bills

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) applauded the introduction of the Brian Neuman Clothing Allowance Act of 2021 and the Mark O'Brien Clothing Allowance Act of 2021 on Capitol Hill today.

"Given that I use prosthetics, having to apply for a clothing allowance every year seems very ineffective, especially for those of us with traumatic brain injuries who often forget to apply," said O'Brien.

"The process is burdensome, so veterans just choose not to apply," said Neuman, a warrior served by WWP, and an Alumni Deputy Director at WWP. "Although I am eligible for VA's clothing allowance, as an above the elbow amputee, I stopped applying and just pay for my own clothing modifications."

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) currently provides a clothing allowance to veterans with prosthetics, orthopedic devices, or skin medicine that damages their clothing or requires alterations, so long as their condition results from military service (e.g., limb loss, severe burns). Approximately 40,000 veterans received clothing allowance benefits in fiscal year 2020. The bills announced today aim to reduce the annual claim filing burden. Most of the eligible veterans have lifelong conditions that warrant the allowance.

"A maze of annual paperwork shouldn't prevent warriors with significant physical injuries from the dignity of wearing undamaged and proper-fitting clothing," said WWP Vice President of Government Affairs José Ramos. "We're grateful to Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and John Boozman and Representatives Mike Levin and Barry Moore for their leadership in simplifying the clothing allowance process for veterans. With its introduction in the House and the Senate, we call upon both chambers to swiftly take up and approve this critical legislation."

The passage of the Clothing Allowance Act of 2021 is one of WWP's legislative priorities during the 117th Congress. Learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

