Wounded Warrior Project Serving More Warriors Through Its Telephonic Care Program

Injured veterans and their family members deal with the long-term effects of their injuries every day, many of which have been compounded by the pandemic. Among those responding to a recent Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) survey, 61% of warriors feel more disconnected from their family, friends, or community. These veterans and family members need someone to talk to, and Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) is here to listen -- serving more warriors than ever before through its telephonic mental health phone support line, WWP Talk.

WWP Talk provides a safe, nonjudgmental outlet to warriors and family members managing PTSD, anxiety, and other invisible wounds of war. Program participants receive weekly calls from the same WWP teammate at the same pre-established day and time.

"The trends we see with WWP Talk mirror the overall increased need for mental health care for the warriors and family members we serve," said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson, WWP vice president of independence services and mental health.

Warriors' lives have been changed during the pandemic, including:

A Navy veteran in Puerto Rico who slipped into isolation and anxiety early in the pandemic. After completing the program, he developed positive coping skills and a healthier lifestyle.

who slipped into isolation and anxiety early in the pandemic. After completing the program, he developed positive coping skills and a healthier lifestyle. A family member in Maine who has reduced her feelings of isolation while encouraging her warrior husband to enroll in WWP Talk.

who has reduced her feelings of isolation while encouraging her warrior husband to enroll in WWP Talk. An Air Force veteran in New Jersey who struggled with anxiety as a single mother during the pandemic. WWP Talk empowered her to overcome her challenges and improve her quality of life.

The expansion of the WWP Talk program to reach more veterans is supported by Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Warriors and their families never pay a penny for WWP programs and services; they paid their dues on the battlefield.

