Wounded Warrior Project, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, And White House Pledge Support To Young Caregivers

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington pledged WWP's support of children and youth caregivers and the Hidden Helpers Coalition during an event today with Elizabeth Dole Foundation (EDF). Started by EDF, and funded by WWP, the coalition includes the White House's Joining Forces initiative, National Military Family Association, and other military and veteran service organizations. Together, the organizations reinforced their commitment to improving the quality of programming and support for children and youth caregivers of servicemembers.

Learn more about WWP's community partnerships .

"Wounded Warrior Project is committed to expanding the resources available to America's wounded, ill and injured veterans," said Linnington. "Children play a key part in supporting wounded veterans and other family members during life after injury. Many of them assume caregiving responsibilities that the outside world never sees, and certainly does not understand. That is why we are partnering with Elizabeth Dole Foundation and investing in the Hidden Helpers Coalition. We want to acknowledge these young caregivers and help improve their quality of life. We are grateful for all the organizations that have come together, and to the Biden administration and Joining Forces for their support of the Hidden Helpers Coalition."

Since 2018, WWP has invested more than $655,000 to study the effects of caregiving on children through a collaboration between EDF and the National Military Family Association.

Caregiving is more than a full-time job. Research shows that caregivers that support post-9/11 veterans struggle to meet the demands of daily life. According to WWP's Independence Program survey, six in 10 caregivers provide over 40 hours of care per week. The challenges they face have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet even before COVID-19, two thirds of these caregivers told us they are not satisfied with their time spent on self-care. These caregivers are critically important, often meaning the difference between a veteran living at home with support or spending the rest of their days in a VA long-term care facility.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-elizabeth-dole-foundation-and-white-house-pledge-support-to-young-caregivers-301296413.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project