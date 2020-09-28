Wounded Warrior Project Discusses The Invisible Wounds Of War

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) is addressing veteran mental health with a live, global town hall broadcast in partnership with Verizon Media/Yahoo News tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

The event brings together wounded veterans, WWP leadership, and a leading clinician that specializes in post-traumatic stress treatment to talk about suicide prevention, veterans' mental health, and free resources available to veterans and their families.

"We want everyone to know reaching out for help is the courageous thing to do," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "All of us are dealing with additional stressors right now, but for our wounded warriors, these challenges can be especially difficult. You don't have to take on those challenges alone."

By leading a worldwide, virtual discussion about suicide prevention and mental health, WWP hopes to break down the stigma that serves as a significant barrier to treatment.

"Mental health treatment works," said WWP VP of Independence Services & Mental Health Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson. "At Wounded Warrior Project, we strive to connect each individual veteran and family member to the right care at the right time to help them achieve their highest ambitions."

WHO: Taniki Richard, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Foster, Retired U.S. Army SergeantLt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEOLt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson, WWP VP of Independence Services & Mental HealthDr. Barbara Rothbaum, PhD., Executive Director, Emory Healthcare Veterans Program Brittany Jones-Cooper, Journalist, Yahoo

WHAT: Town Hall on veteran mental health challenges and resources

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. (ET)

WHERE: https://news.yahoo.com/tagged/wwp-veterans/

