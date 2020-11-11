Wounded Warrior Project Brings Together Americans With Virtual Veterans Day Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering injured veterans, celebrated Veterans Day a little differently today. Instead of a traditional parade, the organization hosted a virtual program to honor American heroes. The event, hosted by former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer, aired on the nonprofit's Facebook and YouTube channels. It featured heartwarming veteran stories alongside exclusive performances from multi-platinum singer Sara Evans and a cappella group Straight No Chaser.

Americans across the country tuned in to the celebration to hear stories of hope, courage and resilience. Excitement for the celebration and its featured segments drove meaningful shoutouts, conversation and support on social media and captured viewers from coast to coast.

"Every day, but especially during these unprecedented times, we work tirelessly to advocate for veterans who proudly served and sacrificed," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. "At Wounded Warrior Project, we believe that every day is Veterans Day. We welcomed the opportunity to join the country in shining a light on our military heroes. We're grateful to everyone who tuned in with us and are honored to have so many voices come together to celebrate our nation's service members."

Wounded Warrior Project serves more than 185,000 warriors and family support members by providing free life-changing programs and services in mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling and long-term rehabilitative care. From its Annual Warrior Survey that helps shape programs and advocacy for wounded veterans, to its COVID-19 relief fund that has granted over $11 million to date, WWP continues to honor, empower, and fight for America's servicemen and women.

Viewers can watch a replay of "Honoring Our Warriors" anytime on the organization's Facebook and YouTube pages. Wounded Warrior Project encourages Americans to thank warriors for their service today and every day.

This year's event was made possible in part due to the long-standing support of WWP's valued partner USAA.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

