Wounded Warrior Project Annual Survey Results Released At Brookings Institution Event

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) shared the most recent findings from its 11th Annual Warrior Survey at an event hosted by Dr. Michael O'Hanlon, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow of Foreign Policy. WWP's Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva, Program Operations and Partnerships Vice President Dr. Melanie Mousseau, and Financial Wellness Vice President Tom Kastner joined him to discuss the data.

"This survey helps us identify trends among the warriors we serve as well as compare the results to warriors from other military and veteran populations," Mousseau said. "The data helps us understand how to better meet the needs and advocate for the warriors we serve."

Nearly 122,000 warriors served by WWP received the survey, and nearly 30,000 completed the survey, making it once again the largest and most statistically significant survey of wounded, ill, and injured post-9/11 veterans. This year's survey showed that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the health and well-being of veterans: 52% agreed that their mental health is worse, and 49% said their physical health is worse. Six out of 10 (61%) also reported feeling more disconnected from their family, friends, and community.

"Connection and social support that warriors and veterans need can help prevent suicide," Silva said. "We don't want them feeling like the lone veteran in their community. It's very important that we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into connection events and resources; we have to be very creative as a community to connect these warriors with their communities and each other."

"The survey can only go so far to determine an individual's financial wellness," Kastner said. "What we find is that the definition of financial wellness comes down to the individual warrior's and family's situation. We help them along that path to define what steps are needed to improve that wellness, including their feelings and confidence levels to reach some form of new financial stability."

Watch the full livestream of the Brookings Institution event, and learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambitions. Learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-annual-survey-results-released-at-brookings-institution-event-301139156.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project