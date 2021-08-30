Wounded Purple Heart U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Honored By PHP Agency, Inc. And Gifted With A Fully Paid Home

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, PHP Agency held their 11th Annual Spectacular event in Las Vegas with nearly 10,000 attendees. During the celebration, PHP Agency, in partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF), honored Joseph Logue, a Purple Heart hero who selflessly enlisted to serve and protect the freedom of our great nation.

When they come home wounded from the battlefield, the MWSF and their partners proudly step up to serve them by providing crucial transitional support out of the military and into their new civilian lives.

The invaluable support by PHP Agency allows MWSF to offers mentorship to Joseph Logue and his family for the next three years of their lives. As the foundation of MWSF's programs, they will be assigned a family and financial mentor to work together to develop a plan for their success and will communicate monthly, review budgets, credit reports and savings goals. This is made possible through PHP Agency's astonishing assistance.

"As an Army veteran myself, I have a heartfelt and personal respect for the people that serve our country through the United States Armed Services. As I was introduced and learned about the support and great work by the Military Warriors Support Foundation, I knew right away that we found a philanthropic home for PHP Agency," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder & CEO of PHP Agency. "Our company embraces and employs many veterans, and the values that we embed and carry as a company and individuals are aligned with the noble cause of providing support to our nation's heroes."

Joseph Logue was chosen to receive this life-changing gift after applying to the Military Warriors Support Foundation's Homes4WoundedHeroes program through their website. The application has a rigorous vetting process to ensure that the veteran chosen to receive a home is the best recipient to participate in the program. MWSF works with the veteran to ensure that the gift of a mortgage-free home assists them in their successful transition out of the military and into their new civilian life.

In September 2010, Joseph Logue joined the United States Marine Corps in his Senior Year of High School. Serving in the military was in his family's history, and he wanted to follow in those footsteps of service. He went to Parris Island for Boot Camp and then Camp Geiger for Marine Combat Training and then on to Fort Knox Kentucky where he was trained on the M1A1 Abrams main battle tank. Logue was assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Tank Battalion and his unit was deployed to Afghanistan. On Aug. 9, 2012, he was the gunner in a tank, and after being engaged in a firefight with the enemy, his tank was hit by a large Improvised Explosive Device. Thankfully, Corporal Logue walked away from this event with only slight aches and pains. A few months later, on Oct. 16, 2012, Joe was wounded during combat and his tank was hit again by an IED. Corporal Logue received the Purple Heart for being wounded in this attack.

"At PHP we are honored to show our gratitude for our country's heroes through our partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The work they do is outstanding; the lives they change are indelible," said David Vega, COO of PHP Agency.

About PHP

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Military Warriors Support Foundation

Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret), in 2007. Their mission is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation's combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through select programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and over 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses, and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit MilitaryWarriors.org.

