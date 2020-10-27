Wound Educators Reveals Newly Updated Online Wound Certification Courses

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound Educators has fully revamped their online wound care certification courses. As the first online wound course provider, Wound Educators aims to offer the most current, 100% online wound care education for all healthcare providers.

Founder Laurie Swezey stated, "Achieving wound care certification has never been more important for personal career growth and improved patient care. As rapidly as technology is advancing, we wanted to fully update our wound care course material to keep it relevant and cutting-edge for today's standards."

Wound Educators has always prioritized having seasoned wound care heroes contribute to their online wound care courses. Former contributors include board-certified wound specialists, past American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) chairmen, past president of the American Academy of Wound Management (AAWM), National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Board, Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC) board members, and wound research publishers.

New 2020 contributors include the author of Wound Management: Principles and Practice and board member of the World Alliance of Wound and Lymphedema Care, the Why Wound Care Campaign, and the Editorial Board for Today's Wound Clinic.

"We want the very best for our students - that includes the best contributors, course material, the best price, an 'Until-You-Pass' guarantee, and the most continuing education hours provided per dollar spent. Our course access is 24/7, so those committed to wound care can fit learning into their busy lifestyles," Swezey noted.

Courses can be used to prepare for multiple wound certifications, including the CWCN® (Certified Wound Care Nurse), CWCA® (Certified Wound Care Associate), CWS® (Certified Wound Specialist), and CWSP® (Certified Wound Specialist Physician) certification, AWCC® Advanced Wound Care Certification, and the WCC® (Wound Care Certified) Certification.

Formerly, students who purchased a course through WoundEducators.com also received a CD and textbooks. In efforts to further keep up with the digital movement and on-the-go healthcare professionals, Wound Educators has modified their course to now offer e-textbooks instead. This additional change allows greater flexibility when studying for the wound care certification exam.

Wound Educators' mission is to revolutionize wound care by delivering convenient, affordable wound care education, facilitating wound care certification, and enhancing practitioner expertise and patient care.

Wound Educators also offers corporate wound care training programs to ensure staff is properly educated on evidence-based wound management.

