WorthPoint® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Business Results, Marking 18th Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Growth

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation , the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the second quarter of 2021 ending June 30, posting its 18 th sequential quarter of revenue growth:

WorthPoint's second -quarter revenue grew by more than 8% from Q1 2021, up 56% year over year.

-quarter revenue grew by more than 8% from Q1 2021, up 56% year over year. Quarter-over-quarter subscribers increased by 8% in Q2, which is a 45% increase from Q2 2020.

Site engagement was up 20% from Q1 2021.

WorthPoint's Alexa ranking was 692 in the U.S. for web traffic and engagement as of July 26 .

The content in WorthPoint's Worthopedia ® database, which already surpasses all competitive sites, continues to expand, advancing its opportunities in liquidity and further development. The company injected data from 55 different sources in June. The data pool continues to grow as WorthPoint's data sources build into Q3. WorthPoint introduced 22 million new items to the Price Guide from April through June while adding another 6,830 items to the M.A.P.S. database. The number of Dictionary pages increased by 610, bringing the total to more than 4,270 entries.

During Q2, WorthPoint made further strides with its Price Guide by adding 30 new industry partners, who have contributed more than 400,000 price results to the Price Guide to date.

In addition to the company's rapid expansion of its database resources, WorthPoint extended the number of research materials in its Library . At the end of Q2, the company had more than 3,400 items available, up from approximately 1,000 items at the end of 2020. After acquiring the licensing rights back in March 2021, WorthPoint digitally republished more than 1,250 titles from Schroeder Publishing's Collector Books catalog, bringing its subscribers 125,000 pages of new reference materials on specialty collectibles.

Despite unprecedented changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, WorthPoint's growth was more than 90% organic, leading to accelerated financial gains and long-term customer retention. This momentum is projected to increase through the year.

"WorthPoint's viral growth has opened up tremendous opportunities for us to expand in our development of offerings this past quarter," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint's founder and CEO. "We've experienced extraordinary growth during an unprecedented time, and this shows no sign of stopping. We're seeing steady customer growth as well as increased engagement among customers. With all this in mind, we're incredibly excited about what's to come for WorthPoint."

Looking ahead, WorthPoint sees continuing strong growth in the third quarter with July customer billings up 5% from June. The company is focused on continued reinvestment in its staff and infrastructure with a particular focus on the new Sales and Marketing functions in support of significant product releases next month.

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 3,400 books about collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 567 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

