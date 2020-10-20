Worlwide Fruit Yogurt Industry To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Yogurt - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Fruit Yogurt Market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Accessibility of numerous flavors, and increasing consumer indulgence for exotic flavors are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the food service channel has dynamically expanded the franchise chain of fruit yogurt offering innovative flavors and custom products are hampering the market growth.

The Yogurt is a foodstuff created by microbial fermentation of milk. The microbes utilized to arrange yogurt are identified as yogurt cultures. The fermentation of lactose by means of these microbes generates lactic acid. It turns on milk protein to offer yogurt its feel and distinctive bitter taste. Cow's milk is generally obtained all over the world, and is greatest normally utilized to produce yogurt. Milk source from yaks, mares, goats, water buffalo, camels, and sheep is likewise utilized to create yogurt. The milk utilized may possibly be standardized or not, even sterilized or uncooked. Every category of milk creates considerably dissimilar outcomes.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to all the main brands of flavored yogurts are easily available in supermarket, thus, they create maximum revenue based on the distribution channel. Furthermore, easy access, accessibility of the product, and variety are among the prominent factors would provide the growth of the segment. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth due to dissimilar flavor preference and nutritional benefits. However, the volume sales are declining in North America, which is expected to continue growth owing to mature nature of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fruit Yogurt Market include brookside Dairy Limited, Chi Limited, Chobani, LLC, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd., Danone , General Mills , Jesa Farm Dairy, Juhayna Food Industries, Kraft Foods Group, Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd , Muller UK & Ireland Group, Nestle SA, Parmalat S.p.A, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Sodiaal, Ultima Foods and Yakult Honsha .

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Emerging Markets3.7 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Fruit Yogurt Market, By Category5.1 Introduction5.2 Dairy-free5.3 Dairy-based 6 Global Fruit Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel6.1 Introduction6.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets6.3 Specialty Stores6.4 Retail Stores6.5 Online Stores6.6 Convenience Stores 7 Global Fruit Yogurt Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Drinkable Yogurt7.3 Drinking Yogurt7.4 Frozen Yogurt7.5 Set Yogurt7.6 Spoonable Yogurt7.7 Strained/Greek Yogurt 8 Global Fruit Yogurt Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launches9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Brookside Dairy Limited10.2 Chi Limited10.3 Chobani, LLC10.4 Clover SA (Pty) Ltd.10.5 Danone10.6 General Mills10.7 Jesa Farm Dairy10.8 Juhayna Food Industries10.9 Kraft Foods Group10.10 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd.10.11 Muller UK & Ireland Group10.12 Nestle SA10.13 Parmalat S.p.A10.14 Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods10.15 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited10.16 Sodiaal10.17 Ultima Foods10.18 Yakult HonshaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/696xwd

