Worldwide Zirconium Industry To 2025 - Players Include, Alkane Resources, Doral Mineral Sands & Rio Tinto Among Others

The global zirconium market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Zirconium refers to a lustrous silver-grey transition metal that is commonly found in volcanic and plutonic rocks. It is commercially extracted from minerals, such as zirconium dioxide and zircon, and is found infused with silica, ilmenite and rutile. It exhibits various advantageous properties, such as high malleability and ductility, resistance to corrosion, heat, acids, alkalis and seawater, along with the ability to form stable compounds. It is commonly used in the manufacturing of pipes, plumbing fittings, heat exchangers, steel alloys, colored glazes, bricks, ceramics, abrasives, lamp filaments and artificial gemstones.Significant growth in the nuclear power industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Zirconium is used for cladding or outer covering in fuel rods due to the properties, such as high structural strength and low neutron absorption. In line with this, widespread adoption of zirconium alloys for the manufacturing of flashbulbs, surgical instruments, explosive primers and rayon spinnerets. It is also used in the manufacturing of modern porcelain tiles, due to its ability to bind with organic and inorganic sand binders, low thermal expansion and low acidity properties.

Additionally, the rising product adoption in aviation and automotive protective coatings is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Zirconium protects metallic surfaces from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, thereby making it ideal for engine components such as exhaust manifolds, cylinder heads, and pistons. Other factors, including the replacement of steel dental implants with zirconium alloys, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global zirconium market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alkane Resources Ltd., Base Resources Limited, Doral Mineral Sands Pty Ltd. (Iwatani Corporation), Eramet SA, Iluka Resources Limited, Kenmare Resources Plc, Rio Tinto Group, Saint-Gobain ZirPro, Tosoh Corporation and Tronox Holdings Plc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

