Worldwide Zero-Emission Aircraft Industry To 2040 - Advancements In Zero-Emission Aircraft Technologies Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero-Emission Aircraft Market by Source, Range, Application and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Zero-emission aircraft make use of energy sources that doesn't release any harmful effluents into the environment. They are a viable option to power aircraft amidst rapidly declining reserves of fossil fuels, high operational costs of aircraft, and rising greenhouse effect across the world. Experts are continuously developing and testing zero-emission aircraft technologies using hydrogen, electricity, and solar cells. Companies, such as ZeroAvia, Inc., magniX, and others, have successfully tested their zero-emission aircraft in recent years. There are some challenges associated with zero-emission aircraft in both battery-powered and hydrogen-based models. The major limitations related to electric aircraft are the heavyweight of batteries and the recharging time, for instance, at present, the chargers take hours to recharge the batteries. Hydrogen aircraft have their share of limitations too. Today, liquid hydrogen storage is one of the most viable possibilities, although storing hydrogen as compressed gas has issues in terms of aircraft weight and volume. However, all major aircraft manufacturers and numerous startups are working tirelessly to address the obstacles of zero-emission aircraft by researching, creating, and developing innovative technologies. Several manufacturers expect the commercial launch of full-scale aircraft by 2030-2040. Increased air passenger traffic across the globe and reduced GHG emissions are expected to drive the zero-emission aircraft market during the forecast period. However, technological challenges associated with solar, electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft and high costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, proactive government initiatives toward the development of zero-emission aircraft and advancements in zero-emission aircraft technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.The market segmentation is based on source, range, application, type, and region. By source, the market is divided into hydrogen, electric, and solar. Based on range, it is classified into short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul. Based on application, it is bifurcated into passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. Based on type, it is bifurcated into turboprop rear bulkhead, turbofan system, and blended wing body. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global zero-emission aircraft market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall zero-emission aircraft market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global zero-emission aircraft market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current zero-emission aircraft market is quantitatively analyzed from 2030 to 2040 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe3.5.1.2. Reduced GHG emissions3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Technological challenges associated with the solar, electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft3.5.2.2. High costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Proactive government initiatives toward zero-emission powered aircrafts3.5.3.2. Advancements in zero-emission aircraft technologies CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY SOURCE4.1. Overview4.2. Hydrogen4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Electric4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Solar4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Passenger aircraft5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Cargo aircraft5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY RANGE6.1. Overview6.2. Short-haul6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Medium-haul6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Long-haul6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY TYPE7.1. Overview7.2. Turboprop Rear Bulkhead rear bulkhead7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Turbofan system7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Blended wing body7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. AERODELFT9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Product portfolio9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. AirbU.S. A. S.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.2.7. SWOT Analysis: AirbU.S. A. S.9.2.7.1. Strength9.2.7.2. Weakness9.2.7.3. Opportunity9.2.7.4. Threat9.3. BYE AEROSPACE9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Product portfolio9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Eviation Aircraft9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Product portfolio9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. HES Energy Systems9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Operating business segments9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Joby Aviation9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Product portfolio9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Lilium9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Product portfolio9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. PIPISTREL D. O. O.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Operating business segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. Wright Electric9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. ZeroAvia, Inc.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Operating business segments9.10.4. Product portfolio9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqivjf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-zero-emission-aircraft-industry-to-2040---advancements-in-zero-emission-aircraft-technologies-present-opportunities-301403213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets