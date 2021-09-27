Worldwide Wood Pellet Fuel Industry To 2026 - Featuring Energex, Rentech And Pinnacle Renewable Energy Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wood Pellet Fuel Market, By Feedstock (Forest Wood & Waste, Agriculture Residue, and Others), By Heating Application (Free Standing Pellet Stove, Pellet Stove Inserts, and Pellet Boilers), By Application,...

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wood Pellet Fuel Market, By Feedstock (Forest Wood & Waste, Agriculture Residue, and Others), By Heating Application (Free Standing Pellet Stove, Pellet Stove Inserts, and Pellet Boilers), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wood pellet fuel market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Rising awareness regarding the harmful impact of the carbon emissions emitted from the non-renewable sources of energy on the environment and the adoption of eco-friendly energy sources is accelerating the demand for renewable energy sources. Wood pellet fuels are considered to be an alternative for non-renewable energy sources such as replacing natural gas and coal in prominent industrial sectors thereby are in high demand across the globe. Wood pellet fuels are cost-effective and emit lower carbon emissions into the environment.

The growing use of wood pellet fuels for electricity generation to reduce the level of carbon emission in coal-based power plants is expected to boost the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the next five years. Wood pellet fuel can also be used for residential heating in automatic stoves & boilers. The high demand from the industrial sector for wood pellet fuel owing to their easy availability and low cost required for production purposes is ensuring its high consumption. Growing prices of natural gas and other fossil fuels such as petroleum, diesel compared to the cost of wood pellet fuel and the limited presence of fossil fuels are contributing significantly to the surge in demand for wood pellet fuel as an energy source across the globe.

Global wood pellet fuel market is segmented into feedstock, heating application, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, the Europe region is expected to dominate the global wood pellet fuel market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Europe is a major producer as well as consumer of wood pellet fuel. The use of pellets in Europe for different purposes including commercial heating, residential heating, power plants, and others is expected to accelerate the wood pellet fuel market growth.

The major players operating in the global wood pellet fuel market are Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD, Energex, Rentech, Inc., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, The Westervelt Company Inc., German Pellets GmbH, F.E. Wood & Sons, Enviva LP, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global wood pellet fuel market from 2016 to 2020

To estimate and forecast the market size of global wood pellet fuel from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global wood pellet fuel based on feedstock, heating application, application, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global wood pellet fuel market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global wood pellet fuel market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wood pellet fuel market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wood pellet fuel market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global wood pellet fuel market.

