Worldwide Wireless Sensors Industry To 2026 - Featuring ABB, STMicroelectronics And Texas Instruments Among Others

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless sensors market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2020. Wireless sensors are standard measurement tools that are equipped with transmitters that can convert signals from process control instruments into a radio transmission. Originally conceptualized for military use, these networks now have wide ranging applications in civilian, industrial, and consumer markets. These extend from preventing trespassing to monitoring building strength and evaluating water quality to measuring individual heart rate.Wireless sensors are also used in areas that are difficult to access due to severe environment conditions such as high temperature, pH, pressure, etc. With the help of wireless sensors, operators can constantly supervise processes in extreme environments and report the information back to an operator in a monitoring facility that may be located at a safe distance away. They are also convenient for acquiring data in difficult to access locations. The radio signal is interpreted by a receiver that further converts the wireless signal into a particular, required output, such as an analog current or data analysis via computer software.Over the past few years, various new technological advancements have been made on account of which there has been a significant improvement in the overall performance of wireless sensors. This has given a rise to the use of these sensors across numerous end-use industries such as food and beverage, automation, and defence. Wireless sensors are also utilised for various purposes like forest fire detection, water management and flood detection. They are also beneficial for monitoring greenhouse gas emission as well as pest and disease detection. Furthermore, wireless sensors generate a significant quantity of data that can yield actionable insights, catalysing continuous process improvement.Implementation at scale, nevertheless, is not without its roadblocks. The development of cost effective, ubiquitous sensor networks primary depends upon the speed and quality of technological advancement, alternate methods of power supply, and the advancement of technical regulations and standards. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wireless sensors market to exhibit double-digit growth during the next five years.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Freescale Semiconductors Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Endress+Hauser SA, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG and General Electric.This report provides a deep insight into the global wireless sensors market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wireless sensors industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wireless sensors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global wireless sensors market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless sensors marke?

What are the key product types in the market?

What are the key technologies in the market?

What are the key end-use segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wireless sensors industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wireless sensors industry?

What is the structure of the global wireless sensors industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wireless sensors industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wireless Sensors Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Technology5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.12 Price Analysis5.12.1 Key Price Indicators5.12.2 Price Structure

6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Temperature Sensors6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Pressure Sensors6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Level Sensors6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Flow Sensors6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Humidity Sensors6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Biosensors6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Gas Sensors6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Surveillance and Security Sensors6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast6.9 Motion and Positioning Sensors6.9.1 Market Trends6.9.2 Market Forecast6.10 Others6.10.1 Market Trends6.10.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Bluetooth 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Wi-Fi and WLAN 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Zigbee 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 WirelessHART 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 RFID 7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 EnOcean 7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others 7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Industrial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medical8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Energy8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Defense8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Agriculture8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Office and Residential8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 ABB Ltd11.3.2 STMicroelectronics11.3.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated11.3.4 Freescale Semiconductors Inc11.3.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. 11.3.6 Emerson Electric Co11.3.7 Honeywell International Inc., 11.3.8 Schneider Electric SA11.3.9 Endress+Hauser SA 11.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation 11.3.11 Siemens AG 11.3.12 General Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2ulqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wireless-sensors-industry-to-2026---featuring-abb-stmicroelectronics-and-texas-instruments-among-others-301319686.html

SOURCE Research and Markets