Worldwide Wine Corks Industry To 2027 - Growth In Technological Innovations In Winemaking Processes Presents Opportunities

Wine corks which are also known as stoppers are used to seal the neck of the wine bottles. They are typically made from cork (bark of the cork oak), though since last few decades synthetic materials are being used to make wine corks. Common alternative wine closures include screw caps and glass stoppers. Around 70% of the corks are used as wine bottle stoppers. Corks are manufactured for still wines as well as sparkling wines. For sparkling wines, the wines are bottled under pressure, forcing the corks to take on a mushroom shape. They are fastened with a wire cage known as muselet.Natural corks are most used corks in the global wine cork market, almost 70% of the corks used for wines are natural and are used with the prime objective to preserve the wine for long-term storage. Natural corks are majorly used for centuries owing to the good elasticity properties of the cellular structure. They are malleable to a certain extent, and have the ability to expand and contract. Hence, majority of the wine producers prefer natural corks over synthetic ones. Synthetic corks made by polyethylene usually provide predictable oxygen transfer rates and a tight, immovable seal. As these corks are not made from wood, they don't degrade and also do not dry out. Therefore, there is no need to store bottles on the side to keep the cork damp. Moreover, synthetic corks also do not break apart and hence there is no risk of cork crumbs to go in the wine. The production of these corks is cheaper when compared with natural corks, in fact, they are often cheaper than screw caps, as well.The rise in the number of wineries is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the global wine corks market. Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for wine among consumers. Moreover, millennials are experimental with their taste and their consumption habits about certain alcohol products, such as wine, champagne, and beer, differ from the boomers. Thus, an increase in the consumption of wine offers untapped opportunities for key players to establish or expand their facilities. There is an increase in the demand for wine from emerging markets, which has created export potential for the wine cork producers.

According to International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine production of Argentina and Chile grew by 23% and 36% respectively from 2017 to 2018. The wine makers in these countries are expanding their production capacities to keep up with the domestic demand and to capitalize on the export potential. There are numerous challenges faced by the wine cork producers, however, the high cost of the wine cork machinery remained the most prominent one. Wine cork making equipment involves various parts such as sensors, actuators, and spargers. Price of these parts and machinery used in wine making changes as per the capacity and winery size (cases), and thus hinders the market in developing economies such as India and China, where consumers are price sensitive.Some key companies profiled in the report include Precisionelite, Waterloo Container Company, J. C. Ribeiro, S. A., Amorim Cork, S.A, Ltd, We Cork Inc, Zandur, Jelinek Cork Group, Widgetco, Inc, M.A. Silva Usa, Llc, And Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp. Key benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the wine corks Market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative wine corks market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key market segment1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Top player positioning3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. The rise in the number of wineries3.5.1.2. High demand potential for wine from export markets3.5.1.3. The significant replacement rate in the matured markets3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High capacity capital and maintenance costs3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Growth in technological innovations in winemaking processes3.6. Covid-19 Impact on Bread Maker market CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL WINE CORKS MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Natural4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Synthetic4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL WINE CORKS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Offline5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Online5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: WINE CORKS MARKET, BY REGION6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA6.6. Competitive dashboard6.7. Competitive heat map CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. PRECISIONELITE7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Product portfolio7.2. WATERLOO CONTAINER COMPANY7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Key Executive7.2.3. Company snapshot7.2.4. Product portfolio7.3. J. C. RIBEIRO, S. A.7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Key Executives7.3.3. Company snapshot7.3.4. Product portfolio7.4. AMORIM CORK, S. A.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Product portfolio7.5. WE CORK INC.7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Product portfolio7.6. ZANDUR7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Key Executive7.6.3. Company snapshot7.6.4. Product portfolio7.7. JELINEK CORK GROUP7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Key Executive7.7.3. Company snapshot7.7.4. Product portfolio7.8. WIDGETCO, INC.7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Product portfolio7.9. M. A. SILVA USA, LLC.7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Key Executive7.9.3. Company snapshot7.9.4. Product portfolio7.10. ALLSTATES RUBBER & TOOL CORP.7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Key Executives7.10.3. Company snapshot7.10.4. Product portfolio

