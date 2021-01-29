Worldwide Wholesale Voice Carrier Industry To 2027 - Rising Development In Network Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service (Voice Termination, Interconnect Billing, and Fraud Management), Transmission Network (Owned Network and Leased Network), and Technology (VoIP and Traditional Switching)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global wholesale voice carrier market was valued at US$ 23.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53.74 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.The wholesale voice carrier market in APAC has been analyzed based on historical, current, and future trends in the countries across the region. The Asian landscape for wholesale voice carrier appears to be encouraging. In the region, efforts taken by private companies and government agencies for the growth of the wireless communications infrastructure are surging the demand for VoIP services due to their cost efficiency. VoIP is continuously supporting voice & video communications over the internet; thus, companies are broadly using such solutions for high business performance. There is an immense growth in the global mobile market; hence, the region would witness the launch of more mobile virtual network operators offering voice and data offerings.The telecommunication companies are identifying the potential of wholesale voice carrier swiftly and thus, are involved in making profitable & strategic partnerships. Besides, growing competition from major players, such as Facebook and WhatsApp, are pressurizing telcos to adopt wholesale voice carrier service. The companies operating in the market adopt various marketing strategies, such as new product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions, to optimize their existing offerings and expand their portfolio to target a more significant number of customers. For instance, in May 2018, Bharti Airtel, an Indian multinational telecommunications services company, introduced its carrier digital platform that allowed the global carriers to do wholesale voice business with the company. The platform includes swift voice interconnects, paperless sign-up, and real-time traffic analytics for carriers across the globe. Thus, all the above factors are leading towards the growth of the market in APAC.Surge in Demand from Emerging Countries to Provide Numerous Business Opportunities for Market PlayersTechnology plays a vital role in the economic growth of nations owing to which emerging countries, such China and India, are shifting toward digitalization. North America and Europe strongly adopt digital services, advanced network, and supporting infrastructure. Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are growing at a faster rate owing to the development in telecommunication networks and adoption of smartphones. According to the Cisco annual internet report, there would be ~3.1 billion Internet users by 2023 in Asia Pacific. Further, according to Ericsson, there were nearly 4 billion mobile connections in Asia Pacific in 2016 and they are expected to reach 4.6 billion by 2021. Such stats regarding the adoption of smartphones, as well as internet penetration, are acting as major supporting factors for the market growth. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Penetration of VoIP Call Services5.1.2 Increasing Focus Towards the Low-price Solution Offering5.1.3 Growing Adoption of Smartphones and VoIP Devices5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Increasing Cases of Fraudulent Voice Traffic5.2.2 Advent of Data Communication Over Voice5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Development in Network Services5.3.2 Growing Demand in Emerging Markets5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Restructuring of the Service Models5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Wholesale Voice Carrier - Global Market Analysis6.1 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Overview6.2 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Analysis - By Service7.1 Overview7.2 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, By Service (2019 and 2027)7.3 Voice Termination7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Voice Termination: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Interconnect Billing7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Interconnect Billing: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Fraud Management7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Fraud Management: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Analysis - By Transmission Network8.1 Overview8.2 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, By Transmission Network (2019 and 2027)8.3 Owned Network8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Owned Network: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Leased Network8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Leased Network: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Analysis - By Technology9.1 Overview9.2 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, By Technology (2019 and 2027)9.3 VoIP9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 VoIP: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Traditional Switching9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Traditional Switching: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market10.3 Europe: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market10.4 APAC: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market10.5 MEA: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market10.6 SAM: Wholesale Voice Carrier Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market11.1 Overview11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative 13. Company Profiles13.1 AT&T Inc.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 BICS SA/NA13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 BT Group13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 IDT Corporation13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Tata Communication13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 TELEFONICA S.A.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Lumen Technologies13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 ORANGE S.A.13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm9w2l

