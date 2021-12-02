Worldwide Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Industry To 2026 - Featuring 10x Genomics, Abbott Diagnostics And Agilent Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players is racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

This research will make you the expert in your organization. Get the research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2. Introduction and Market Definition

3 Market Overview3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion 3.3 Industry Structure

4 Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors4.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise4.1.3 Changes in Agriculture4.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age4.1.5 Pathogen Challenges 4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price 4.2.2 Lower Costs4.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth4.2.4 Wellness has a downside4.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement 4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity4.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure4.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS4.3.4 llumina 4.3.5 ION4.3.6 Pacific Biosystems4.3.7 Roche 4544.3.8 SOLiD4.3.9 Oxford Nanopore4.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?4.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for? 4.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products 4.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation 4.3.11 Linked Reads 4.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR 4.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies 4.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing4.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing 4.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing 4.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization4.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry 4.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing 4.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques 5 WGES Recent Developments5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section5.1.1 Importance of These Developments 5.1.2 How to Use This Section5.2 GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software5.3 WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes5.4 Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition5.5 Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK5.6 Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing 5.7 Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing5.8 Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm 5.9 Variantyx Raises $20M5.10 Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories5.11 Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS5.12 Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing5.13 Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS5.14 Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers 5.15 Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round5.16 M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement5.17 Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage5.18 GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx5.19 NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns5.20 Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test5.21 C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech 5.22 Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics5.23 UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches5.24 Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid5.25 Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab5.26 MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome5.27 Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS5.28 Team to Study Campylobacter Omics 5.29 Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business 5.30 NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics5.31 UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M5.32 WGS may help with disease outbreaks 5.33 Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%5.34 Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing5.35 Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases5.36 Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy5.37 Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

6 Profiles of Key Companies6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.6.2 23andME Inc.6.3 Abbott Diagnostics 6.4 AccuraGen Inc.6.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies6.6 Admera Health, LLC6.7 Agena Bioscience, Inc.6.8 Agilent6.9 Akonni Biosystems6.10 Ancestry.com LLC6.11 Anchor Dx6.12 ArcherDx, Inc.6.13 ARUP Laboratories6.14 Asuragen6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company 6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd6.19 Bioarray Genetics6.20 Biocept, Inc. 6.21 Biodesix Inc. 6.22 BioFluidica6.23 BioGenex 6.24 Biolidics Ltd6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics6.26 Bioneer Corporation6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc6.28 Bio-Techne6.29 C2i Genomics6.30 Cancer Genetics 6.31 Caris Molecular Diagnostics6.32 CellMax Life 6.33 Centogene6.34 Chronix Biomedical 6.35 Circulogene 6.36 Clear Labs6.37 Clinical Genomics6.38 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company6.39 Cynvenio6.40 Dante Labs6.41 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited 6.42 Day Zero Diagnostics6.43 Diasorin S.p.A.6.44 Epic Sciences6.45 Epigenomics AG.6.46 Eurofins Scientific 6.47 Excellerate Bioscience6.48 Exosome Diagnostics6.49 Fabric Genomics 6.50 Fluidigm Corp6.51 Freenome 6.52 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics 6.53 Fujirebio6.54 Fulgent Genetics 6.55 GE Global Research6.56 GE Healthcare Life Sciences6.57 Gencove6.58 Genedrive6.59 GeneFirst Ltd.6.60 Genetron Health ( Beijing) Co., Ltd.6.61 Genewiz6.62 Genomic Health6.63 Genomics England 6.64 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)6.65 GenomOncology6.66 Genzyme Corporation 6.67 Grail, Inc.6.68 Grifols6.69 Guardant Health 6.70 Guardiome6.71 HeiScreen 6.72 Helix6.73 Helomics6.74 Hologic 6.75 Horizon Discovery 6.76 HTG Molecular Diagnostics6.77 Human Longevity, Inc.6.78 iCellate 6.79 Illumina 6.80 Incell Dx6.81 Inivata6.82 Invitae Corporation 6.83 Invivoscribe6.84 Karius6.85 Macrogen6.86 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.6.87 MDx Health6.88 Medgenome6.89 Meridian Bioscience6.90 Mesa Biotech6.91 MIODx6.92 miR Scientific6.93 MNG Labs6.94 Molecular MD6.95 NantHealth, Inc.6.96 Natera6.97 Nebula Genomics6.98 NeoGenomics 6.99 New Oncology6.100 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.6.101 Omega Bioservices 6.102 OncoDNA6.103 OpGen 6.104 ORIG3N, Inc.6.105 Origene Technologies 6.106 Oxford Nanopore Technologies6.107 Panagene6.108 Perkin Elmer6.109 Personal Genome Diagnostics6.110 Personalis6.111 Precipio6.112 PrecisionMed6.113 Promega6.114 Protagen Diagnostics6.115 Qiagen Gmbh 6.116 Quantumdx 6.117 Regeneron6.118 Roche Molecular Diagnostics6.119 Roswell Biotechnologies 6.120 Seegene6.121 Sequencing.com 6.122 Siemens Healthineers6.123 simfo GmbH 6.124 Singlera Genomics Inc.6.125 SkylineDx6.126 Stratos Genomics6.127 Sure Genomics, Inc.6.128 Sysmex6.129 Sysmex Inostics6.130 Tempus Labs, Inc.6.131 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.6.132 Veritas Genetics6.133 Volition

7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing7.1 Global Market Overview by Country7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country 7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country 7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year 7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth 7.3 Global Market by Organism - Overview7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Organism7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base/Final Year Comparison7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base Year 7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Final Year 7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Share by Year7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Segment Growth 7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product 7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison 7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year 7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth

8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application8.1 Research8.1.1 Table Research - by Country 8.1.2 Chart - Research Growth8.2 Clinical Human8.2.1 Table Clinical Human - by Country8.2.2 Chart - Clinical Human Growth8.3 Clinical Tumor8.3.1 Table Clinical Tumor - by Country 8.3.2 Chart - Clinical Tumor Growth8.4 Clinical Pathogen8.4.1 Table Clinical Pathogen - by Country8.4.2 Chart - Clinical Pathogen Growth 8.5 Direct to Consumer 8.5.1 Table Direct to Consumer - by Country8.5.2 Chart - Direct to Consumer Growth8.6 Agriculture/Other8.6.1 Table Agriculture/Other - by Country8.6.2 Chart - Agriculture/Other Growth

9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism9.1 Human 9.1.1 Table Human - by Country 9.1.2 Chart - Human Growth9.2 Pathogen 9.2.1 Table Pathogen - by Country9.2.2 Chart - Pathogen Growth9.3 Other Organism9.3.1 Table Other Organism - by Country9.3.2 Chart - Other Organism Growth

10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product10.1 Instruments10.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country10.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth 10.2 Reagents10.2.1 Table Reagents - by Country 10.2.2 Chart - Reagent Growth 10.3 Analysis 10.3.1 Table Analysis - by Country10.3.2 Chart - Analysis Growth10.4 Software & Other 10.4.1 Table Software & Other - by Country10.4.2 Chart - Software & Other Growth

11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing 12 Appendices

