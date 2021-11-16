Worldwide White Box Server Industry To 2026 - Featuring Celestica, Compal Electronics And Hyve Solutions Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white-box server market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A white box server refers to a data center server that is built by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) by using Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. It is primarily used by data center professionals who require extensive customizability in the product. Depending upon the components, a white box server can efficiently perform various memory and network connectivity functions. They can also run virtualization software as well as premium operating systems such as Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and provide High Availability (HA) and failover protection.The cost-effectiveness and high degree of customizability of white-box servers are the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of digitalization and increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics is also contributing significantly to the product demand. There is a growing demand for low-costs servers, enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, owing to which, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions.

Additionally, data analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads through cross-platform support are also augmenting the growth of the market. The ODMs are also emphasizing on developing an economical and energy-efficient product that offers improved storage to meet the requirements of the users. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other growth factors include the rising adoption of open platforms and an overall increase in the demand for micro-servers across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global white box server market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Celestica, Compal Electronics, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Hyve Solutions, Inventec, MiTAC Holdings, Pegatron, Penguin Computing, Quanta Computer, Servers Direct, Supermicro, Wistron, ZT Systems, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global white-box server market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global white-box server industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global white-box server market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global white-box server industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global White-Box Server Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Form Factor6.1 Rack & Tower Servers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Blade Servers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Density-Optimized Servers6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Business Type7.1 Data Centers7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Enterprises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Processor Type8.1 X86 Server8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Non-X86 Server8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Operating System9.1 Linux Operating System9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Others9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Component10.1 Motherboard10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Processor10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Memory10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Hard Drive10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Server Case/Chassis10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Network Adapter10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast10.7 Others10.7.1 Market Trends10.7.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Celestica16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Compal Electronics16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.3 Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.4 Hyve Solutions16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 Inventec16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 MiTAC Holdings16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.7 Pegatron16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.8 Penguin Computing16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9 Quanta Computer16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials 16.3.10 Servers Direct16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.11 Supermicro16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.12 Wistron16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials 16.3.13 ZT Systems16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio16.3.13.3 Financials16.3.13.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um4ln

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-white-box-server-industry-to-2026---featuring-celestica-compal-electronics-and-hyve-solutions-among-others-301425210.html

SOURCE Research and Markets