Worldwide Welding Consumables Industry To 2026 - Players Include Voestalpine AG, Colfax And Air Liquide Among Others

The global welding consumables market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2020. Welding consumables refer to flux and filler metals that are used in the process of welding. Filler metals are melted to create a strong joint between two metals, whereas flux prevents the oxidation of hot metals during this process. Some of the raw materials utilized in the production of welding consumables include nickel, copper, rutile, ilmenite and aluminum. These consumables ensure cost-effective welding, assist in safeguarding the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool. As a result, they are extensively employed in the construction, automobile, energy, ship building and aerospace industries.In the automobile industry, welding consumables are used in the production of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts. Improvements in the safety features of vehicles, along with evolving automobile designs, have escalated the sales of automobiles, thereby bolstering the growth of the welding consumables market. Moreover, the introduction of several development and housing projects has provided thrust to the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India and South Africa. Some of the other factors that are stimulating the growth of the market are industrialization, urbanization, rising foreign direct investments (FDI) and technological advancements. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global welding consumables market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the global welding consumables market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Voestalpine AG, Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Arcon Welding Equipment, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global welding consumables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global welding consumables industry?

Which are the popular product types?

What are the various welding techniques?

What are the major end-use industries?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global welding consumables industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global welding consumables market?

What is the structure of the global welding consumables industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

How are welding consumables manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Welding Consumables Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Welding Technique 5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries 5.7 Market Breakup by Region 5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Stick Electrodes 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Solid Wires 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Flux Cored Wires6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 SAW Wires and Fluxes6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others 6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Welding Technique7.1 Arc Welding 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Resistance Welding 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Oxyfuel Welding7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Laser-Beam Welding 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries8.1 Construction 8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Automobile 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Energy 8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Shipbuilding 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Aerospace 8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Industrial Equipment 8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others 8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe 9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Research and Development11.3 Raw Material Procurement11.4 Manufacturing11.5 Marketing11.6 Distribution11.7 End-Use 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Voestalpine AG 14.3.2 Colfax Corporation 14.3.3 The Lincoln Electric Company 14.3.4 Air Liquide 14.3.5 Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd. 14.3.6 Obara Corporation 14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation 14.3.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 14.3.9 Denyo Co., Ltd. 14.3.10 Fronius International GmbH 14.3.11 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd. 14.3.12 Kemppi Oy 14.3.13 Arcon Welding Equipment. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q217fi

