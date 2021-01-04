Worldwide Wearable Payments Industry To 2027 - Players Include Alibaba Group, Apple And Barclays

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Payments Market by Device Type, Technology, Radio Frequency Identification and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wearable payment technology facilitates transactions with the use of various wearable devices such as smart watches, rings, wristbands, and fitness bands. In addition, different companies have introduced new wearable devices, which connect the customers with their bank account. Furthermore, shift in preference toward wearable payments among various industries to increase the convenience of customers is a major factor, which drives the growth of the global wearable payments market.In addition, many companies are adopting wearable payments technology to improve their customers experience by removing the burden of handling cash and worrying about pick pocketing. Moreover, many transport and retail industries are adopting wearable technology to provide more efficient and straightforward experience to customers, which boosts the growth of the market.Increase in adoption of cashless payments across the globe and rise in demand for wearable devices and contactless payments cards for secure and safer payment transaction are the significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, wearable payments provide enhanced customer experience and more convenient shopping experience to the customers, which fuel the growth of the market.However, high cost of wearable devices and limited battery life of wearable devices hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in usage of usage of near-field communication technology (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), and host card emulation technology in wearable payments is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.The global wearable payments market is segmented into device type, technology, application, and region. In terms of device type, it is fragmented into smart watches, fitness tracker, payment wristbands, smart rings and others. By technology, it is segregated into near-field communication technology (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), QR & bar code and others. The applications covered in the study include grocery stores, bar & restaurants, pharmacies/drug stores, entertainment centers and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the wearable payments market analysis are Alibaba Group, Apple Inc., Barclays Plc., Fitbit, Inc., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Mastercard, PayPal, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. ltd., and Visa Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wearable payments market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global wearable payments market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 are provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Wearable Payments Market3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increase in Adoption of Cashless Payments Across the Globe3.3.1.2. Emerging Demand for Wearable Devices and Contactless Payment for Secure and Safer Payment Transaction3.3.1.3. Wearable Payment Provides Enhanced Customer Experience3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High Costs of Wearable Devices3.3.2.2. Risk of Stolen and Limited Battery Life of Wearable Devices3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Growth in Usage of Nfc, Rfid and Host Card Emulation Technology in Wearable Payments3.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Wearable Payments Market3.4.1. Impact on Wearable Payments Market Size3.4.2. Change in End-user Trends, Budgets, and Preferences 3.4.3. Regulatory Framework for Solving Market Challenges Faced by Wearable Payment Providers3.4.4. Economic Impact on Wearable Payment Service Providers3.4.5. Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact in the Industry3.4.6. Opportunity Window3.5. Patent Analysis3.5.1. By Region (2010-2019)3.5.2. By Applicant Chapter 4. Global Wearable Payments Market, by Device Type4.1. Overview4.2. Smart Watches4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Fitness Trackers4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Payment Wristbands4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Smart Rings4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5. Global Wearable Payments Market, by Technology5.1. Overview5.2. Near Field Communication Technology (Nfc)5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Rfid (Radio Frequency Identification)5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Qr & Bar Code5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6. Global Wearable Payments Market, by Application6.1. Overview6.2. Grocery Stores6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Bar & Restaurants6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Pharmacies/Drug Stores6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Entertainment Centers6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7. Global Wearable Payments Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Alibaba Group Holding Limited8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Product Portfolio8.1.6. Business Performance8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Apple Inc.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.2.5. R&D Expenditure8.2.6. Business Performance8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Barclays plc8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Business Performance8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Fitbit, Inc.8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executives8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Google LLC8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Product Portfolio8.5.5. R&D Expenditure8.5.6. Business Performance8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Jawbone, Inc. 8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.5. Product Portfolio8.7. Mastercard8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executives8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.7.5. Business Performance8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.8.6. R&D Expenditure8.8.7. Business Performance8.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Visa, Inc.8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. Business Performance8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Paypal Inc.8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Product Portfolio8.10.5. Business Performance8.10.6. 