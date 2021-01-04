Worldwide Wearable Patch Industry To 2025 - By Technology, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Patch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable patch market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Wearable patch refers to smart medical bandages worn on the body for disease monitoring, drug delivery, diagnosis and wellbeing of a patient. The patches consist of various electronic components, such as sensors, actuators and energy storage and communication systems. They collect data at regular intervals and transmit it to the connected smartphones or health information systems (HIS). Some of the commonly used wearable patches include sweat analyzing patches, pain-relieving patches, nicotine and alcohol detection patches and sensor patches for monitoring temperature, heart rate, blood glucose, blood pressure and oxygen levels. They are compact and flexible in nature and facilitate continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of physiological parameters and various complex electrocardiogram measurements without tethering the patient to the wired hub. Wearable Patch Market Growth Drivers:The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and hyperglycemia, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the masses is also strengthening the market growth. Wearable patches aid in the early diagnosis of ailments and are also used for tracking sports activities through fitness bands, smartwatches and HIS.

Various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized skin patches that monitor the individual's exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, pollution, pollen and humidity, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing innovative wearable cosmetic patches that can be used for melanoma therapies, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Other factors, including rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditures and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wearable patch market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable patch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable patch market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable patch market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wearable Patch Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Connected6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Regular6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use7.1 Healthcare7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Fitness and Sports7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.2 Asia Pacific8.3 Europe8.4 Latin America8.5 Middle East and Africa 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Delta Electronics Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Gentag Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Insulet Corp.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Kenzen Inc.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 MTG UK Co. Ltd.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.8 Nemaura Medical Inc.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 UpRight Technologies Ltd.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzjp34

