Worldwide Wearable AI Industry To 2025 - By Type, Industry Vertical & Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable AI Market, by Type, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable AI Market size is expected to reach $38.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Wearable AI market has been witnessing exponential growth due to a growing proliferation of emerging technologies, including AI and 5G smartphone penetration. Smartphones are commonly used for storing and analyzing data obtained from wearable devices. The rapid growth of the smartphone industry has increased the production of android & IoT-enabled responsive and user-friendly applications for wearable devices. Other factors that drive market growth include rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in developing economies, which determine future trends in wearable technology.There has been widespread adoption of smart watches by companies such as Huawei (China), Apple (US), and Samsung ( South Korea) due to the ease of access to the AI features provided by them. In addition, the launch of Android 2.0 OS on Android-based smart watches leads to on-board voice support via internet connectivity. Smart watches have had a strong customer preference as a result of the simplicity of wear and the easy use of a broad variety of features on a single touch.The emergence of different smart and advanced wearables for different purposes boosts the wearable AI industry trends. For example, the new Apple Airpods Pro provides active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to hear what's going on, connect to the iPhone or Apple watch, and uses the Siri Virtual Assistant and others that have a range of other smart apps. Also, new models, such as ODGR-9 at the Osterhout Group driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, are smart eyewear with several features that increase competition in the wearable AI market.Factors such as growth in the adoption of AI assistants, expanded penetration of AI in the healthcare sector, and development of IoT and convergence of wireless technology boost the growth of this market. However, the short life of smart wearables is hindering wearable AI market development. In addition, AI assistance for animal health monitoring and advancement in personal computing is anticipated to create lucrative business prospects for wearable AI.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Smart Watch, Smart Eyewear, Smart Earwear and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Military& Defense, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Wearable AI Market. Companies such as Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Fitbit, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Wearable AI Market.The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019, Nov - 2015, Feb) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Wearable AI Market by Type4.1 Global Smart Watch Wearable AI Market by Region4.2 Global Smart Eyewear Wearable AI Market by Region4.3 Global Smart Earwear Wearable AI Market by Region4.4 Global Other Type Wearable AI Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Wearable AI Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Wearable AI Market by Region5.2 Global Healthcare Wearable AI Market by Region5.3 Global Military & Defense Wearable AI Market by Region5.4 Global Automotive Wearable AI Market by Region5.5 Global Others Wearable AI Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Wearable AI Market by Region6.1 North America Wearable AI Market6.2 Europe Wearable AI Market6.3 Asia Pacific Wearable AI Market6.4 LAMEA Wearable AI Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Apple, Inc.7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Product and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.1.6 SWOT Analysis7.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.2.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.2.6 SWOT Analysis7.3 Microsoft Corporation7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.3.6 SWOT Analysis7.4 Sony Corporation7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.4.4 Research and Development Expense7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.4.6 SWOT Analysis7.5 Garmin Ltd.7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.5.6 SWOT Analysis7.6 Fitbit, Inc.7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Regional Analysis7.6.4 Research & Development Expense7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.6.6 SWOT Analysis7.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Financial Analysis7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.7.4 Research & Development Expense7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.7.5.3 Geographical Expansions:7.8 Amazon.com, Inc.7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.8.5 SWOT Analysis7.9 IBM Corporation7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Financial Analysis7.9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.9.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.9.6 SWOT Analysis7.1 Oracle Corporation7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Financial Analysis7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.10.4 Research & Development Expense7.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.10.6 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5wi1f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wearable-ai-industry-to-2025---by-type-industry-vertical--region-301120293.html

SOURCE Research and Markets