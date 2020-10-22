Worldwide Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry To 2027 - Featuring SUEZ, Ecolab & DuPont Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Membrane Separation, Disinfection), by Process, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 80.28 billion by 2027. expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for clean water owing to increasing population and rapid industrialization, coupled with depleting freshwater resources, is expected to drive the market.Growing environmental concerns, coupled with stringent regulations on water and wastewater treatment, especially in the developed economies, are further expected to propel the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment over the coming years. In addition, increasing focus on water recycling and reuse is likely to complement the market growth over the forecast period.Technological developments regarding various components of the water and wastewater treatment equipment that ensure high operational efficiency are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced wastewater treatment technologies, such as MBR, MBBR, and IFAS, is anticipated to spur the market growth over the coming years.Rapid urbanization, coupled with rising disposable income, especially in the Asia Pacific and Central and South America, is expected to fuel the growth of the residential housing sector, which, in turn, is expected to drive the need for municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The membrane separation equipment segment accounted for a revenue share of 19.6% in 2019 owing to its high filtration efficiency and minimum operation area, coupled with a shift toward the physical treatment of water against conventional water treatment methods

The primary treatment process segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027 on account of high market visibility and low operating cost of the aforementioned technology

The industrial application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the expanding industrial sector and stringent regulations pertaining to the discharge of industrial effluents

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period owing to the presence of stringent laws and regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment, coupled with a developed water treatment infrastructure

is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period owing to the presence of stringent laws and regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment, coupled with a developed water treatment infrastructure In January 2020 , Xylem, Inc. launched a multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater, and energy technologies in Singapore that will focus on developing technologies in water distribution, water, and wastewater treatment.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Market dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.1.1. Supplier Power3.7.1.2. Buyer Power3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis3.7.2.1. Political Landscape3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape3.7.2.3. Social Landscape3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape Chapter 4. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment movement analysis, 2019 & 20274.2. Membrane Separation4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)4.3. Biological4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)4.4. Disinfection4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)4.5. Sludge Treatment4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)4.6. Others4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion) Chapter 5. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process movement analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. Primary Treatment5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)5.3. Secondary Treatment5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)5.4. Tertiary Treatment5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion) Chapter 6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 20276.2. Municipal6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)6.3. Industrial6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion) Chapter 7. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 20277.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Central & South America7.6. Middle East & Africa Chapter 8. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis8.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)8.3. Vendor Landscape8.4. Public Companies8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.5. Private Companies8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Xylem Inc.9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Financial Performance9.1.3. Product Benchmarking9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives9.2. Pentair plc9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial Performance9.2.3. Product Benchmarking9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives9.3. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial Performance9.3.3. Product Benchmarking9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives9.4. Aquatech International LLC9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Financial Performance9.4.3. Product Benchmarking9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives9.5. SUEZ9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Product Benchmarking9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives9.6. Ecolab Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Financial Performance9.6.3. Product Benchmarking9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives9.7. DuPont9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Product Benchmarking9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives9.8. Calgon Carbon Corporation9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Product Benchmarking9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives9.9. Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Financial Performance9.9.3. Product Benchmarking9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives9.10. Veolia9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Financial Performance9.10.3. Product Benchmarking9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives9.11. Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC9.11.1. Company Overview9.11.2. Financial Performance9.11.3. Product Benchmarking9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives9.12. Parkson Corporation9.12.1. Company Overview9.12.2. Financial Performance9.12.3. Product Benchmarking9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives9.13. Lenntech B.V.9.13.1. Company Overview9.13.2. Financial Performance9.13.3. Product Benchmarking9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives9.14. H2O Innovation9.14.1. Company Overview9.14.2. Financial Performance9.14.3. Product Benchmarking9.14.4. Strategic Initiatives9.15. Samco Technologies, Inc.9.15.1. Company Overview9.15.2. Financial Performance9.15.3. Product Benchmarking9.15.4. Strategic Initiatives9.16. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.9.16.1. Company Overview9.16.2. Financial Performance9.16.3. Product Benchmarking9.16.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2jomj

