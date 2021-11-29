Worldwide Warehouse Robotics Industry To 2030 - Featuring ABB, Fanuc And Toshiba Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market by Type, by Payload Capacity, by Component, by System Type, by Function, and by Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market by Type, by Payload Capacity, by Component, by System Type, by Function, and by Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Warehouse Robotics Market size was valued at USD 53.21 billion in 2020.

It includes usage of robots, automated systems, and specialized software to perform various tasks, transport materials, and automate/streamline warehouse processes. The warehouse robotics performs various jobs such as back-office functions, pallet moving, picking, floor cleaning, pallet building, barcode scanning, and inventory data management.Growth of the warehouse robotics market is mainly driven by lucrative benefits of robots in warehousing. These benefits include improved safety, increased efficiency, improved order accuracy, reduced workforce costs, and ability to bridge the labor shortage gap. In addition to this, factors such as expanding e-commerce industry and significant rise in the need for enhanced reliability and quality of warehouse operations boost the demand for warehouse robotics systems.

However, high cost associated with the setup of warehouse robotics along with lack of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, rise of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.The global warehouse robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, payload capacity, component, system type, function, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is classified into industrial robots, sortation systems, conveyors, palleizers, automated storage and retrieval system, and mobile robots. On the basis of payload capacity, the market is bifurcated into 1-16 Kg, 16.1-60 Kg, 60.1-225 Kg, and More Than 225 Kg. On the basis of component, it is divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), microprocessors and microcontrollers, actuators, and sensors.

According to the system type, Knapp open shuttle market, locus robotics system market, fetch robotics freight market, scallog system market, and Swiss log carry pick market. As per the function, the market is segmented into storage, packaging, trans-shipment, and others. According to the industry vertical, the market is divided into automotive & transportation, food & beverages, retail, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of World. Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the warehouse robotics market during the forecast. The warehouse robotics industry landscape in this region is continuously evolving. Overall warehouse robotics expenditures are continuously growing across U.S. and Canada. These countries are significantly observing a tremendous investment in the R&D activities to develop advanced capability enabled robotic technologies. In addition to this, the proliferation of innovative technologies at a higher rate along with presence of leading warehouse operatives in the region boosts growth of the market.However, Europe is expected to experience a significant growth. This is due to the significant government support for the automation industry along with rise of manufacturing sector in the region.Also, growth of the Europe warehouse robotics market is mainly driven by implementation of Industry 4.0 and the industrial automation.

