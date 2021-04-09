Worldwide Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Industry To 2027 - By Type Deployment Model, Application And End-user

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market by Type Deployment Model, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Visualization & 3D rendering software is a solution for processing 3D images, which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, colors, shadows, and textures. Many industries across the globe are using visualization and 3D rendering to save time, cost, and efforts of employees and organizations in creating complex 3D images. In addition, many construction companies and interior designers are adopting 3D rendering software to present a better design for buildings to their clients and customers, which creates a demand for this software. The software also helps companies to provide an enhanced overview of products and enables clients to provide real-time feedback on a product.An increase in demand for virtual modelling and building design and surge in demand for architecture planning for smart cities boost growth of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. In addition, the surge in demand for real-time rendering and faster decision-making capabilities positively impacts growth of the market. However, lack of IT infrastructure, less demand for 3D rendering software in underdeveloped nations, and lack of security, with privacy issues are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in the adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering services and increase in demand for high level gaming and videography are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market.The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented into type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into plugin and stand-alone. Depending on the deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The applications covered in the study include architectural & visualization, research & training, gaming, marketing & advertisement and others. As per end user, the market is segregated into construction & real estate, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, education, healthcare & life science, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the visualization and 3D rendering software market analysis are Act-3D, Autodesk, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Cebas Visual Technology Inc., Corel Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Embodee, Luxion Inc., Next Limit Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, OTOY Inc., Robert McNeel & Associates, SAP SE, Siemens AG and Webmax Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global visualization and 3D rendering software market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key benefits1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 20193.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities CHAPTER 4: VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. PLUGIN4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. STAND ALONE4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. ON PREMISE5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3. CLOUD5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE MARKET BY APPLICATION6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. ARCHITECTURAL AND VISUALIZATION6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. RESEARCH AND TRAINING 6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country6.4. GAMING6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country6.5. MARKETING AND ADVERTISEMENT6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country6.6. OTHER6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.6.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. ENERGY AND UTILITIES7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country7.4. MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country7.5. EDUCATION7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country7.6. HEALTHCARE AND LIFE SCIENCE7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country7.7. OTHERS7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.7.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. NORTH AMERICA8.3. EUROPE8.4. ASIA PACIFIC8.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ACT 3D9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. AUTODESK, INC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Business performance9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. ALTAIR ENGINEERING, INC9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. CEBAS VISUAL TECHNOLOGY INC9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. COREL CORPORATION9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. DASSAULT SYSTEMES9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. Business performance9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. EMBODEE9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Business performance9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. LUXION INC9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. Business performance9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. NEXT LIMIT TECHNOLOGIES9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Business performance9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. NVIDIA CORPORATION9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.11. OTOY INC9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Key Executives9.11.3. Company snapshot9.11.4. Operating business segments9.11.5. Product portfolio9.11.6. Business performance9.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.12. ROBERT MCNEEL AND ASSOCIATES9.12.1. Company overview9.12.2. Key Executives9.12.3. Company snapshot9.12.4. Operating business segments9.12.5. Product portfolio9.12.6. Business performance9.12.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.13. SAP SE9.13.1. Company overview9.13.2. Key Executives9.13.3. Company snapshot9.13.4. Operating business segments9.13.5. Product portfolio9.13.6. Business performance9.13.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.14. SIEMENS AG 9.14.1. Company overview9.14.2. Key Executives9.14.3. Company snapshot9.14.4. Operating business segments9.14.5. Product portfolio9.14.6. Business performance9.14.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.15. WEBMAX TECHNOLOGIES9.15.1. Company overview9.15.2. Key Executives9.15.3. Company snapshot9.15.4. Operating business segments9.15.5. Product portfolio9.15.6. Business performance9.15.7. 