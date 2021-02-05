Worldwide Visitor Management System Industry To 2025 - Favorable Government Support With Regulatory Compliance Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market (2020-2025) by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visitor Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 870 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,602.9 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13%.Key factors such as the rising security breaches at various customer touchpoints have demanded a need for systemic regulatory compliance to address these security-related issues. Additionally, there has been a growing adoption of software-based security solutions in developing Visitor Management Systems (VMS). These solutions are likely to prevent unwanted visitors by tracking them through VMS's various surveillance mechanisms. This has fuelled the demand for a visitor management system market across multiple industry sectors. Besides, the preference for paper-less administration activities is likely to drive the growth of this market further.The issues related to data vulnerability and considerably slow amounts of customer adoption rates in deployment attributed to the hindrances in solution deployment and low awareness are likely to restrain the market growth. Market Dynamics Drivers

Rising Security Breaches

Rising Regulatory Compliance with the Adoption of Data Protection Regulations such as GDPR, And ITAR etc.

Increasing Adoption of Software-Based Security Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Paper-Less Administrative Activities

Restraints

Slow Progress in Customer Adaptation

High Data Vulnerability Issues

Opportunities

Increase in Investments from Governments in Smart Infrastructure

Mounting Use of AI, IoT, and Big Data to Get a Better Visitor Management System

Favorable Government Support with Regulatory Compliance

Growing Need to Access Visitor Records across Various Touch Points

Challenges

Low Awareness about the Visitor Management Systems

The Global Visitor Management System Market is segmented further based on Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, and Geography. Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component

Introduction

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and integration

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application

Introduction

Historical Visitor Tracking

Compliance Management And Fraud Detection

Security Management

Parking Management

Meeting Room Management

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment

Introduction

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Vertical

Introduction

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Telecom and Information Technology

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Government and Defence

Others (logistics, media, and entertainment)

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles Some of the companies covered in this report are Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, Greetly, Tyco, ATT Systems, Visito, Honeywell Access Control, Quantum Automation, Chubb Fire & Security Ltd, etc. Competitive Quadrant The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Visitor Management System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Software6.3 Services6.3.1 Managed Services6.3.2 Professional Services6.3.2.1 Consulting6.3.2.2 Deployment and integration 7 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Historical Visitor Tracking7.3 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection7.4 Security Management7.5 Parking Management7.6 Meeting Room Management 8 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.2 Large Enterprises8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 9 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment9.1 Introduction9.2 On-Premises 9.3 Cloud -Based 10 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences 10.3 BFSI10.4 Telecom and Information Technology10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods10.6 Manufacturing10.7 Travel and Hospitality10.8 Government and Defense10.9 Others (logistics, and media and entertainment) 11 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Fundings 13 Company Profiles13.1 Envoy13.2 Veristream13.3 Proxyclick13.4 Traction Guest13.5 SwipedOn13.6 iLobby13.7 Sine13.8 ALICE Receptionist13.9 KeepnTrack13.10 Vizito13.11 Greetly13.12 HID Global (EasyLobby)13.13 Tyco13.14 Honeywell Access Control13.15 Chubb Fire & Security Ltd13.16 Quantum Automation13.17 Raptor Technologies LLC13.18 ATT Systems13.19 Embassy IT Solutions13.20 Hashmicro13.21 Octopus Systems13.22 RIW Software Technology13.23 Alertenterprise13.24 Smartspace Software Plc13.25 Inventry13.26 Genetec13.27 Whosonlocation13.28 Qminder13.29 Jolly Technologies13.30 Parabit Systems13.31 Vuetura13.32 Asiatact13.33 Versionx13.34 Splan13.35 Digicred Technologies 14 Appendix14.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z95ml

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-visitor-management-system-industry-to-2025---favorable-government-support-with-regulatory-compliance-presents-opportunities-301222982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets