Worldwide Virtual Training And Simulation Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market 2020-2027 by Component (Hardware, Software), Product Type (Conventional, VR), End User (Education, Entertainment, Defense & Security, Healthcare), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global virtual training and simulation market will reach $519.7 billion by 2027, growing by 15.2% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing awareness, cost-effective benefits of virtual training and simulation, and rising applications across industry verticals.Highlighted with 82 tables and 75 figures, this 147-page report "Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market 2020-2027 by Component (Hardware, Software), Product Type (Conventional, VR), End User (Education, Entertainment, Defense & Security, Healthcare), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global virtual training and simulation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global virtual training and simulation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, End User, and Region. Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Hardware

Headsets

Combat Tools

Hand Gloves

Hearing Aids

Mannequins

Gaming Consoles

Other Hardware

Software & Service

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Conventional Virtual Training

Virtual Reality Based Training

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Education

e-Learning

Game-based Learning

Entertainment

Defense & Security

Air-Borne Defence & Security

Naval Defence & Security

Ground Defence & Security

Civil Aviation

Healthcare & Medical Industry

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Product Type, and End User over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Key Players:

ANSYS, Inc.

BAE Systems

CAE Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Laerdal Medical Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ON24, Inc.

QinetiQ Group PLC

Saab AB

The DiSTI Corporation

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component3.1 Market Overview by Component3.2 Hardware3.2.1 Headsets3.2.2 Combat Tools3.2.3 Hand Gloves3.2.4 Hearing Aids3.2.5 Mannequins3.2.6 Gaming Consoles3.2.7 Other Hardware3.3 Software & Service 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type4.1 Market Overview by Product Type4.2 Conventional Virtual Training4.3 Virtual Reality Based Training 5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User5.1 Market Overview by End User5.2 Education5.3 Entertainment5.4 Defense & Security5.5 Civil Aviation5.6 Healthcare & Medical Industry5.7 Other End Users 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-20276.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country6.2.1 Overview of North America Market6.2.2 U.S.6.2.3 Canada6.2.4 Mexico6.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country6.3.1 Overview of European Market6.3.2 UK6.3.3 France6.3.4 Germany6.3.5 Spain6.3.6 Italy6.3.7 Russia6.3.8 Rest of European Market6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market6.4.2 China6.4.3 Japan6.4.4 India6.4.5 Australia6.4.6 South Korea6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region6.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country6.5.1 Argentina6.5.2 Brazil6.5.3 Chile6.5.4 Rest of South America Market6.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country6.6.1 UAE6.6.2 Saudi Arabia6.6.3 South Africa6.6.4 Other National Markets 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles

