Worldwide Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Industry To 2030 - Featuring Aldevron, Audentes Therapeutics And MassBiologics Among Others

The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.

Over the past few years, a number of advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have been developed and approved for the treatment of a variety of disease indications. In fact, as of 2020, close to 15 such therapeutics have received marketing approval across different regions worldwide. Further, over 1,000 clinical trials focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies have been registered globally. It is worth noting that the clinical success of these therapies heavily relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in developing / producing viral and / or non-viral vectors for gene therapies. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple viral and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates are being developed against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As of January 2021, the WHO revealed that more than 55 such vaccines are under evaluation, while two viral vector based vaccines (AZD1222 and Sputnik V), being developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford University and Gamaleya Research Institute / Acellena Contract Drug Research and Development, have been approved. This is indicative of the lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities to manufacture vectors and gene therapies.

Vaccine production is a challenging process and dealing with vectors (viral and non-viral) further adds to the complexity. Therefore, outsourcing is a common practice among biopharmaceutical companies when it comes to vector development and / or manufacturing. Several players have developed / are developing versatile technology platforms for designing and manufacturing different types of gene delivery vehicles. Innovation in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is presently focused on the enhancement of transduction efficiency and improving gene delivery efficiencies. In fact, some vector-related technology providers claim that their proprietary solutions have the ability to enable further improvements in existing genetically modified therapeutic products, and / or optimize affiliated manufacturing processes. The viral / non-viral vectors and gene therapy manufacturing market has also witnessed significant partnership activity in the recent past, especially now that COVID-19 vaccine developers are actively approaching such companies for their services. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?

Which region are the current manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?

Which type of technologies are presently offered / being developed by the stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which companies are likely to partner with viral and non-viral vector contract manufacturing service providers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What type of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

Which are the emerging viral and non-viral vectors used by players for the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapy manufacturing market?

What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Gene Transfer Techniques3.3. Viral Vectors Used in Genetically Modified Therapies3.4. Types of Viral Vectors3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors3.6. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors3.7. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors3.8. Current / Ongoing Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing3.9. Vector Manufacturing3.10. Future Perspectives 4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities4.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Production4.2.8. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Scale of Production4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured 4.2.10. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured 4.2.11. Analysis by Application Area 4.2.12. Information on Production Capacity 5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters5.2.4. Heat Map: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured5.2.6. Analysis by Location of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facilities5.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production5.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Production5.2.9. Analysis by Application Area 5.2.10. Information on Production Capacity 6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment6.2.2. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities6.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production6.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured6.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured6.2.7. Analysis by Application Area 7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technologies7.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology7.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Technology7.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Production7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector7.2.5. Analysis by Application Area7.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Type of Technology7.3. Concluding Remarks 8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters8.3. Vector and Gene Therapy: In-House Manufacturers8.3.1. Players based in North America8.3.2. Players based in Europe8.3.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World8.4. Vector and Gene Therapy: Contract Manufacturing Organizations8.4.1. Players based in North America8.4.2. Players based in Europe8.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World8.5.. Vector and Gene Therapy: Players Engaged in In-house and Contract Manufacturing8.5.1. Players based in North America8.5.2. Players based in Europe8.5.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World 9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Advanced BioScience Laboratories9.3. Aldevron9.4. Audentes Therapeutics9.5. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)9.6. bluebird bio9.7. Brammer Bio9.8. Emergent BioSolutions9.9. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies9.10 MeiraGTx9.11. Other Companies9.11.1. MassBiologics9.11.2. Spark Therapeutics9.11.3. Vigene Biosciences 10. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Biovian10.3. Centre for Process Innovation10.4. Cobra Biologics10.5. FinVector10.6. Kaneka Eurogentec10.7. Lonza10.8. MolMed10.9. Novasep10.10. Orchard Therapeutics10.11. Oxford BioMedica10.12. Richter-Helm10.13. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)10.14. uniQure10.15. Vibalogics10.16. VIVEbiotech10.17. Other Companies 11. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Wuxi AppTec11.2.1. Company Overview11.2.2. Financial Information11.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities11.2.4. Manufacturing Experience11.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook11.3. Other Key Players 12. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Partnership Models12.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Partnerships12.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership12.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership12.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Production12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vector12.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area12.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships12.3.7. Geographical Analysis12.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements12.4. Other Collaborations 13. RECENT EXPANSIONS13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Expansions Models13.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Expansions13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion13.3.3. Analysis by Amount Invested by Key Players13.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Production13.3.5. Analysis by Type of Vector13.3.6. Analysis by Application Area13.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions13.3.8. Geographical Analysis13.3.8.1. Analysis by Location of Expansion Project 14. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. Strategic Partner Analysis: Viral Vector based Therapy Developers14.3. Methodology and Key Parameters

15. EMERGING VECTORS15.1. Chapter Overview15.1.1. Alphavirus based Vectors15.1.2. Anc80 based Vectors15.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum based Vectors15.1.4. Cytomegalovirus based Vectors15.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes based Vectors15.1.6. Minicircle DNA based Vectors15.1.7. Myxoma Virus based Vectors15.1.8. Self-Complementary Vectors15.1.9. Sendai Virus based Vectors 15.1.10. Sleeping Beauty Transposons 15.1.11. Vaccinia Virus and Modified Vaccinia Ankara based Vectors 16. KEY INSIGHTS16.1. Chapter Overview16.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Purpose of Manufacturing, Type of Vector Manufactured and Scale of Operation16.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Vector Manufactured16.4. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Organization16.4.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations16.4.2. In-House Manufacturers16.5. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities and Type of Vector Manufactured16.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers16.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers16.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers16.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers16.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers 17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS17.1. Chapter Overview17.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies17.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies: Pricing Models17.3.1. On the Basis of Expert Opinions17.3.2. On the Basis of Manufacturing Cost17.3.2.1. On the Basis of Technology Used17.3.2.2. On the Basis of Scale of Manufacturing17.3.2.3. On the Basis of Type of Client17.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors17.4. Concluding Remarks 18. CAPACITY ANALYSIS 19. DEMAND ANALYSIS 20. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 21. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET 22. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 23. SURVEY ANALYSIS

24. CONCLUDING REMARKS 25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS 26. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA 27. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

