Worldwide Veterinary Oncology Industry To 2025 - Surge In Awareness Related To Animal Healthcare Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Oncology Market (2020-2025) by Type, Animal Type, Therapy Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Veterinary Oncology Market is estimated to be USD 60.44 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 86.75 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.The key factors driving the growth of this market include upsurge in the prevalence of cancer in pets, increasing research and investments in pet cancer, growing focus on animal safety whereas high cost associated with chemotherapies, immunotherapies, and targeted therapies are major factors restraining the veterinary oncology market growth. Recent Developments1. Boehringer Ingelheim took over AMAL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapy. The acquisition helped the company to become an innovator of novel cancer therapies, including immuno-oncology treatments. July 2019.2. Elanco acquired Aratana Therapeutics in April 2019, after which, the company declared the formation of a commercial team devoted to the veterinary specialty business. 3. Another contribution by the market player in August 2019, was the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial by PharmAust in Australia with its leading veterinary drug candidate, monepantel, to treat canine cancer. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., PetCure Oncology, LLC (Accelitech, LLC), AB Science SA, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A., and Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Veterinary Oncology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Upsurge in the prevalence of cancer in pets4.2.1.2 Increasing research and investments in pet cancer4.2.1.3 Growing focus on animal safety4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High cost of pet cancer treatment4.2.2.2 Lack of awareness among pet owners about pet disease4.2.2.3 Adverse effects of drugs used for pet cancer treatment4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Surge in Awareness Related to Animal Healthcare 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Veterinary Cross4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Type6.1 Lymphoma6.2 Mast Cell Cancer6.3 Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer6.4 Others (Anal Sac Carcinoma) 7 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Animal7.1 Companion Animal 7.2 Livestock Animal 8 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Therapy8.1 Chemotherapy8.2 Combination Therapy8.3 Immunotherapy8.4 Targeted Therapy 9 Global Veterinary Oncology segment Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH11.2 Elanco11.3 Zoetis11.4 PetCure Oncology11.5 Accuray Incorporated11.6 Varian Medical System, Inc.11.7 Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.11.8 Morphogenesis, Inc.11.9 Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.,11.10 Regeneus Ltd.11.11 One Health11.12 Zenoaq 11.13 VetDC11.14 AdvaVet, Inc.11.15 Rhizen Pharmaceutical SA. 12 Appendix

