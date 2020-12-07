Worldwide Veterinary Medicines Industry To 2028 - By Animal Type, Distribution Channel, Route Of Administration And Product

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Medicines Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global veterinary medicines market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.11% during the projected period of 2019-2028.The rise in livestock production, surge in multiple medical conditions in animals, and growing pet ownership, are significant factors augmenting the growth of the veterinary medicines market worldwide. Additionally, the rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for veterinary specialization are other factors that open avenues for the studied market's future.However, adverse effects post-vaccination and an inadequate number of veterinaries, are significantly limiting the veterinary medicines market's progress on a large scale.The global veterinary medicines market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-evolving market for veterinary medicines during the estimated period of 2019-2028. The region's market is mainly motivated by the high investments in research and development by global companies, along with the continual efforts for commercialization of veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines at a lower cost. Additionally, the crucial need to control the high incidence of zoonotic disease and manage disease outbreaks is likely to propel the APAC region's veterinary medicines market's development.The key companies involved in the market include Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Neogen Corporation, Kindred Biosciences, Virbac SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Merck & Co, Vetoquinol, Archer Daniels Midland, Elanco, and Hester Biosciences Limited.Zoetis is known as one of the largest producers of medicines and vaccinations for pets as well as livestock. Its product portfolio includes vaccines, diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices, and services. The company offers its products for various species, such as cattle, fish, sheep, dogs, cats, and others. Moreover, it sells products to livestock producers, retail outlets, veterinarians, and third-party distributors. The company serves customers worldwide, with its headquarter in the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Veterinary Medicines Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.3. Industry Components2.4. Legal Policy and Regulatory Framework2.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Veterinary Medicines Market2.6. Market Attractiveness Index2.7. Key Insight2.8. Market Drivers2.8.1. Rise in Livestock Production2.8.2. Surge in Various Medical Conditions in Animals2.8.3. Increasing Ownership of Pets2.9. Market Restraints2.9.1. Adverse Effects of Post-Vaccination2.9.2. Lack of Adequate Number of Veterinarians2.10. Market Opportunities2.10.1. Growing Animal Healthcare Expenditure2.10.2. Increasing Demand for Veterinary Specialization2.11. Market Challenges2.11.1. Stringent Regulations2.11.2. High Cost of Animal Vaccines 3. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Animal Type3.1. Companion Animals3.2. Livestock Animals 4. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel4.1. Retail Veterinary Pharmacies4.2. Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies 5. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Route of Administration5.1. Parenteral Route5.2. Oral Route5.3. Topical Route 6. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Product6.1. Drugs6.1.1. Anti-Infective6.1.2. Anti-Inflammatory6.1.3. Parasiticide6.2. Vaccines6.2.1. Inactivated Vaccines6.2.2. Attenuated Vaccines6.2.3. Recombinant Vaccines6.3. Medicated Feed Additives6.3.1. Antibiotics6.3.2. Amino Acids 7. Geographical Analysis7.1. North America7.1.1. Market by Animal Type7.1.2. Market by Distribution Channel7.1.3. Market by Route of Administration7.1.4. Market by Product7.1.4.1. Market by Drugs Type7.1.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type7.1.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type7.1.5. Country Analysis7.1.5.1. United States7.1.5.2. Canada7.2. Europe7.2.1. Market by Animal Type7.2.2. Market by Distribution Channel7.2.3. Market by Route of Administration7.2.4. Market by Product7.2.4.1. Market by Drugs Type7.2.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type7.2.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type7.2.5. Country Analysis7.2.5.1. Germany7.2.5.2. France7.2.5.3. United Kingdom7.2.5.4. Italy7.2.5.5. Russia7.2.5.6. Spain7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Market by Animal Type7.3.2. Market by Distribution Channel7.3.3. Market by Route of Administration7.3.4. Market by Product7.3.4.1. Market by Drugs Type7.3.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type7.3.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type7.3.5. Country Analysis7.3.5.1. China7.3.5.2. Japan7.3.5.3. Australia & New Zealand7.3.5.4. India7.3.5.5. South Korea7.3.5.6. Asean Countries7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific7.4. Latin America7.4.1. Market by Animal Type7.4.2. Market by Distribution Channel7.4.3. Market by Route of Administration7.4.4. Market by Product7.4.4.1. Market by Drugs Type7.4.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type7.4.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type7.4.5. Country Analysis7.4.5.1. Brazil7.4.5.2. Mexico7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America7.5. Middle East and Africa7.5.1. Market by Animal Type7.5.2. Market by Distribution Channel7.5.3. Market by Route of Administration7.5.4. Market by Product7.5.4.1. Market by Drugs Type7.5.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type7.5.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type7.5.5. Country Analysis7.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia7.5.5.2. United Arab Emirates7.5.5.3. Turkey7.5.5.4. South Africa7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 8. Company Profiles8.1. Evonik Industries AG (Rag Stiftung)8.2. Indian Immunologicals Limited8.3. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH8.4. Merck & Co8.5. Zoetis8.6. Biogenesis Bago Sa8.7. Vetoquinol (Soparfin Sca)8.8. Archer Daniels Midland8.9. Ceva Sante Animale8.10. Virbac Sa8.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc8.12. Neogen Corporation8.13. Elanco8.14. Hester Biosciences Limited8.15. Kindred Biosciences 9. Research Methodology & Scope9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables9.1.1. Objectives of Study9.1.2. Scope of Study9.2. Sources of Data9.2.1. Primary Data Sources9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources9.3. Research Methodology9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants9.3.4. Data Collection9.3.5. Data Validation & AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/145ym7

